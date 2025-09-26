Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Charlie Bumble & the Honey Hustle" by Eden Bennett
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Charlie Bumble & the Honey Hustle," a children's story book, written by Eden Bennett and illustrated by Tom Burchell.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "Charlie Bumble & the Honey Hustle":
The Author invites readers to meet Charlie Bumble – the sleepy bee who has lost his buzz. He'd rather snooze than help his family collect honey. But when Papa Bumble hatches a clever plan, Charlie sets off on an exciting adventure across golden fields and blooming flowers.
Can this lazy bee help his hive to thrive and become the hero his family needs?
A heart-warming, rhyming tale about teamwork, growing up, and the sweetest reward of all, a home filled with love and honey.
Perfect for busy bees and sleepyheads alike.
"Charlie Bumble & the Honey Hustle" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
46 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880356 and 9781805881032
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.28 x 27.94 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FFTTBDBR
Amazon URL: http:/mybook.to/HONEYHUSTLE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About the Author
Eden Bennett is a children’s storyteller, writing gentle adventures and cosy bedtime tales for children aged 3–7.
Charlie Bumble & the Honey Hustle is her first published book, with more to follow.
Inspired by her childhood love of Enid Blyton books, Eden now hopes to pass on that same sense of comfort, joy and humour to new readers.
When she’s not writing, she works as a Support Worker for children with learning disabilities, where she finds the extraordinary in the unexpected.
www.Eden-books.com
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
