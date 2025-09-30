Author Michael Owens’s New Book, "DIY In-Ground Concrete Pools," is an Informative and Practical Manual Twenty Years in the Making
Recent release “DIY In-Ground Concrete Pools” from Page Publishing author Michael Owens is an educational guide designed to give readers the tools to help them build their own custom dream pools for their friends and family to enjoy for years to come.
Jenson Beach, FL, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Owens has completed his new book, “DIY In-Ground Concrete Pools”: a useful resource for those looking to build their own pools as well as those who are hiring contractors but want to make sure their contractors are doing quality work.
Author Michael Owens was born in 1971 in Bangkok, Thailand, in an Air Force military base. A prodigy of the Vietnam War, his dad was a Black American soldier. His mom was a Thai woman. When the war was over, his dad brought him back to the United States in 1973. Michael can remember at the age of six being on dirt piles, handing tools to his dad and his workers. They could not afford babysitters at that time. At the age of fifteen, he got his first summer job with the family business building swimming pools in Miami. By the time he was eighteen, Michael was running the construction division of their family pool business.
He is a father of three. At this point in his life, with thirty-five years in the business, his goal and his dreams are to give back to the people he’s seen hurt in the industry. His dad passed away over ten years ago. This is the best way he can memorialize his dad. Michael’s father has much respect in their hometown of Miami and Fort Lauderdale but was never ever recognized for being one of the modern-day pioneers of pool building, and Michael’s total intention is to change that.
Michael writes, “All instructions and techniques you will learn in this manual are on a professional level. All assemblies, practices, and workmanship are accepted by city and county building codes throughout the United States. A swimming pool can be designed in any size or shape and are generally used for the purposes of daily workouts, therapy, fun and enjoyment, or just for the beautification of your home. Construction of a swimming pool is not a walk in the park however, but someone with general skills in the field of home construction or who has handyman skills can do it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Owens’s helpful guide offers valuable insight for homeowners.
Readers who wish to experience this easy-to-understand work can purchase “DIY In-Ground Concrete Pools” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Michael Owens was born in 1971 in Bangkok, Thailand, in an Air Force military base. A prodigy of the Vietnam War, his dad was a Black American soldier. His mom was a Thai woman. When the war was over, his dad brought him back to the United States in 1973. Michael can remember at the age of six being on dirt piles, handing tools to his dad and his workers. They could not afford babysitters at that time. At the age of fifteen, he got his first summer job with the family business building swimming pools in Miami. By the time he was eighteen, Michael was running the construction division of their family pool business.
He is a father of three. At this point in his life, with thirty-five years in the business, his goal and his dreams are to give back to the people he’s seen hurt in the industry. His dad passed away over ten years ago. This is the best way he can memorialize his dad. Michael’s father has much respect in their hometown of Miami and Fort Lauderdale but was never ever recognized for being one of the modern-day pioneers of pool building, and Michael’s total intention is to change that.
Michael writes, “All instructions and techniques you will learn in this manual are on a professional level. All assemblies, practices, and workmanship are accepted by city and county building codes throughout the United States. A swimming pool can be designed in any size or shape and are generally used for the purposes of daily workouts, therapy, fun and enjoyment, or just for the beautification of your home. Construction of a swimming pool is not a walk in the park however, but someone with general skills in the field of home construction or who has handyman skills can do it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Owens’s helpful guide offers valuable insight for homeowners.
Readers who wish to experience this easy-to-understand work can purchase “DIY In-Ground Concrete Pools” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories