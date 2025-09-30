Author Lorrene Weidner’s New Book, "Jodie's Journey: Surviving Growing Up," is a Poignant Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns to Survive After Running with a Dangerous Crowd
Recent release “Jodie's Journey: Surviving Growing Up” from Page Publishing author Lorrene Weidner is a stirring and thought-provoking novel that follows Jodie, a young girl who finds herself running with a street gang at the tender age of ten. Just as she believes she has found love and safety, Jodie soon learns that her troubles are far from over.
Youngstown, OH, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lorrene Weidner, an Ohio native, has completed her new book, “Jodie's Journey: Surviving Growing Up”: a compelling story of a young girl who must find a way to survive a difficult upbringing and the lasting impacts of both her father’s and her poor decisions.
“‘Jodie’s Journey’ tells the story of a sweet little girl who learned just how hard life can become,” writes Weidner. “She went from someone who was accepted to being shunned when her father made the decision that a ten-year-old could make decisions on her own, and with friends who were allowed to roam the streets, her life changed.
“She began to look like a street urchin, and this talkative child became quiet and withdrawn. She met Jamie, who made her feel loved and safe, never guessing the consequences she would have to pay.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lorrene Weidner’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Jodie’s attempts to survive and find a way out of her dangerous life for good. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Jodie’s Journey: Surviving Growing Up” is a character-driven novel that’s sure to keep the pages turning, keeping readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Jodie's Journey: Surviving Growing Up” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
