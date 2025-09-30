Author Lorrene Weidner’s New Book, "Jodie's Journey: Surviving Growing Up," is a Poignant Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns to Survive After Running with a Dangerous Crowd

Recent release “Jodie's Journey: Surviving Growing Up” from Page Publishing author Lorrene Weidner is a stirring and thought-provoking novel that follows Jodie, a young girl who finds herself running with a street gang at the tender age of ten. Just as she believes she has found love and safety, Jodie soon learns that her troubles are far from over.