Author Daniel M. Eddinger’s New Book, "FADED GREEN," is a Compelling Series of Blank Verse Poetry Exploring a Frontline Combat Soldier’s Experiences in War

Recent release “FADED GREEN” from Page Publishing author Daniel M. Eddinger is a powerful assortment of poems that take readers into the mind of a frontline infantryman, revealing the true experience of war through their lens. Inspired by the author’s own time serving in the Army, “FADED GREEN” is a poignant and honest exploration of the true cost of war.