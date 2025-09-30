Author Daniel M. Eddinger’s New Book, "FADED GREEN," is a Compelling Series of Blank Verse Poetry Exploring a Frontline Combat Soldier’s Experiences in War
Recent release “FADED GREEN” from Page Publishing author Daniel M. Eddinger is a powerful assortment of poems that take readers into the mind of a frontline infantryman, revealing the true experience of war through their lens. Inspired by the author’s own time serving in the Army, “FADED GREEN” is a poignant and honest exploration of the true cost of war.
Torrington, CT, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daniel M. Eddinger, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who served in the US Army for twenty-six years, including time served in Vietnam, has completed his new book, “FADED GREEN”: a collection of blank verse poetry that reflect the thoughts of a frontline infantryman through a year of jungle warfare.
“A post-traumatic stress disorder was one of the reasons this group of poems was put together,” writes Eddinger. “The poems indicate several different situations in which a combat soldier and a civilian thinks about what happened to them while they were in a war zone.
“Oftentimes, questions arise that cannot be answered. The only way is sometimes to just write out what you are thinking and try to express the feeling behind the question.
“For the general public and young people, these poems can be interesting, but for the front-line combat soldier who has survived in the war, these poems may be healing.
“The soul can find no answer to war…”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel M. Eddinger’s enthralling collection is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, with special meaning for those who have sacrificed everything to serve their nation on the frontlines.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “FADED GREEN” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“A post-traumatic stress disorder was one of the reasons this group of poems was put together,” writes Eddinger. “The poems indicate several different situations in which a combat soldier and a civilian thinks about what happened to them while they were in a war zone.
“Oftentimes, questions arise that cannot be answered. The only way is sometimes to just write out what you are thinking and try to express the feeling behind the question.
“For the general public and young people, these poems can be interesting, but for the front-line combat soldier who has survived in the war, these poems may be healing.
“The soul can find no answer to war…”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel M. Eddinger’s enthralling collection is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, with special meaning for those who have sacrificed everything to serve their nation on the frontlines.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “FADED GREEN” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories