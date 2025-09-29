Author Clint C. Wilson II’s New Book, "Something's Amiss in America," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores Instances of Racism in America That Shaped the Author’s Life
Recent release “Something's Amiss in America: A Black Man's Memoirs of Race and Grace” from Covenant Books author Clint C. Wilson II is a compelling autobiographical account that invites readers into the author’s lived experiences as he recounts moments of racism in America, reflecting on how these instances influenced him and are common occurrences for Black Americans across the nation.
Rockville, MD, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Clint C. Wilson II, professor emeritus of the Howard University School of Communications, where he taught courses in journalism, mass communication, and media studies, has completed his new book, “Something's Amiss in America: A Black Man's Memoirs of Race and Grace”: a collection of racist incidents that shaped the author’s life, and how he managed to overcome it all through the help of God’s grace and those willing to rise above America’s institutionalized racism.
Author Clint C. Wilson II, EdD, is a recipient of the Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism from the University of Missouri. He has lectured at academic symposia at colleges and universities throughout the United States and abroad at Oxford University and has been a seminar leader at the American Press Institute. His professional journalism career includes work for various news media organizations, including the Associated Press, Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, St. Petersburg (Florida) Times, USA Today.com, and the Los Angeles Sentinel. Dr. Wilson’s civic contributions include service as chair of a Montgomery County, Maryland, commission that oversaw public use of county facilities. He and his wife, Mary, have been active and devoted members of the Silver Spring Church of Christ for more than three decades.
“Something’s Amiss in America” is a biographical story about how racist encounters affected the life of a Black male born and reared in a devout African American Christian home and environment. It takes the reader inside a world where expected matters of social interaction and norms are shattered by the realities of human intolerance and a sense of racial entitlement.
Author Clint C. Wilson II’s life journey also reveals mitigating encounters with persons—Black and White—who exhibited God’s grace and who enabled him to attain a successful and rewarding life.
“This compilation of vignettes reveals how and why my life has been shaped. It joins a group of similar book-length accounts of African American men who have felt compelled to describe how they navigated the perils and obstacles they faced as inhabitants of the United States.
“Within the context of the biblical scripture cited at the beginning of this prologue, my life sprang forth from the historical ‘weakness’ of enslavement, civil rights depravity, unequal opportunity, and racial animus. Instead of weakening my resolve, those factors became motivational and strengthened me against them.
“As I managed to overcome and survive encounters with racism both systemic and otherwise, I’ve learned that God’s grace—often manifested by the kindness of generous persons of various ethnicities—and a little self-determination have been sufficient for me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Clint C. Wilson II’s new book is an eye-opening account that reveals how institutionalized racism, perpetrated by ungenerous personalities, is continually pushing the divide across the nation and threatening America’s egalitarian ideals.
Readers can purchase “Something's Amiss in America: A Black Man's Memoirs of Race and Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
