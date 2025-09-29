Author Clint C. Wilson II’s New Book, "Something's Amiss in America," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores Instances of Racism in America That Shaped the Author’s Life

Recent release “Something's Amiss in America: A Black Man's Memoirs of Race and Grace” from Covenant Books author Clint C. Wilson II is a compelling autobiographical account that invites readers into the author’s lived experiences as he recounts moments of racism in America, reflecting on how these instances influenced him and are common occurrences for Black Americans across the nation.