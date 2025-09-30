Author Jeff Caples’s New Book, "The Search for Faith and Character in Our Time," Invites Readers to Discover Who They Are When They Allow Faith Into Their Lives
Recent release “The Search for Faith and Character in Our Time” from Covenant Books author Jeff Caples is a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of how one can change when they pursue a life of faith. Through exploring different qualities of faith and one’s character, Caples presents a unique look into the role that faith can play in defining who a person truly is.
Grants Pass, OR, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Caples, a loving father and husband who spent forty years working in the aerospace industry, has completed his new book, “The Search for Faith and Character in Our Time”: a compelling look at the ways in which faith, and pursuing a life of faith, can change a person’s character for the better.
“There are many things we seek in life; some are important, and most are not. This book gives insight into our search for faith and the character we develop when we pursue it,” writes Caples. “Different qualities of faith and character are examined in detail. Current events are discussed and analyzed from the viewpoint of faith in our time. The reader is asked, ‘What do you believe in?’ and is encouraged to find out.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeff Caples’s new book is an engaging call to action that aims to propel readers towards their own faith-seeking journey. Inspired by the author’s own relationship with faith, which began at just sixteen years old, “The Search for Faith and Character in Our Time” is an invaluable resource that will help connect readers to a higher power of who they’re truly meant to be.
Readers can purchase “The Search for Faith and Character in Our Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
