Author Jeff Caples’s New Book, "The Search for Faith and Character in Our Time," Invites Readers to Discover Who They Are When They Allow Faith Into Their Lives

Recent release “The Search for Faith and Character in Our Time” from Covenant Books author Jeff Caples is a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of how one can change when they pursue a life of faith. Through exploring different qualities of faith and one’s character, Caples presents a unique look into the role that faith can play in defining who a person truly is.