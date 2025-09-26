Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Premature Medium: One Soul’s Journey Through Life, Death and Spirit" by Sharona Douglas
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Premature Medium" – an honest memoir by Sharona Douglas.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About The Premature Medium:
In The Premature Medium, Sharona offers a deeply moving and spiritually rich memoir that begins not with birth, but in a celestial realm of infinite love and light. From the hallowed halls of the Akashic Library, a curious soul slips through the veil before her time, arriving in 1970s London as an extremely premature baby.
Surviving against impossible odds, Sharona grows up between two worlds. Earthbound yet spiritually attuned, she converses with angels, spirit guides, and the souls of missing children. Her early life is one of trauma, misunderstanding, and emotional neglect—but it is also marked by extraordinary spiritual insight and purpose. Through near-death experiences, visions, and connections to the spirit world, she gradually understands her calling: to serve as a bridge between the seen and unseen.
This book offers a journey through lifetimes, soul contracts, and divine blueprints. With raw honesty and rare sensitivity, Sharona unearths her truth as a “premature medium,” called to help others navigate loss, trauma, and the mystery of existence.
For anyone who has questioned their place in the world, sensed something more beyond the veil, or longed to understand life after death—The Premature Medium offers profound comfort, connection, and clarity.
The Premature Medium is available in multiple formats worldwide:
135 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805881025 and 9781805880769
Hardback: ISBN-13:9781805881018
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.86 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FMFFNBSM
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TPMEDIUM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About the Author
Whether someone is just starting out or hoping to deepen their spiritual practice, Sharon’s resources are designed to inspire, teach and guide. Under the name Blessed Be, which she created as a teenager, her spiritual knowledge, awards and qualifications reflect collaborations with recognised authorities, royal establishments, media (radio and TV), public figures and paranormal investigation teams.
She takes pride in her work for Spirit, connecting with many wonderful people on both the earth plane and in the spirit world. She continues her journey today, offering gifted insights that bring comfort to those seeking solace. Her unseen world is filled with awaiting children and souls.
In 2005 she founded Selenite Soul — an umbrella of divine services, retreats, teachings and events created for the spiritual community to give voice to those seeking the extraordinary. These resources serve as a valuable companion and guide for anyone on a spiritual path; she believes the answers people seek are already within them. Everyone needs a guide when embarking on a journey of self-discovery and transformation.
www.sharonamedium.com
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
