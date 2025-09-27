Flexi View Lending Closes $33 Million Loan for Duluth Acquisition and Construction Project
Los Angeles, CA, September 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flexi View Lending is proud to announce the closing of a $33 million loan to support the acquisition and construction of a major project located in Duluth, Minnesota. The transaction was successfully originated by James McDonough, Executive Director, and closed in an expedited 20-day timeframe.
The loan features a 60-month term, structured with interest-only amortization at an 11.5% interest rate, and a conservative 65% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. This financing underscores Flexi View Lending’s ability to deliver tailored capital solutions for complex acquisition and development opportunities.
“This closing highlights the strength and speed of our lending platform,” said Jesse Low, Chairman and Founder of Flexi View Lending. “We have originated over $300 million in the first three quarters of this year, and remain committed to supporting transformative projects across the country with flexible and reliable financing.”
The Duluth project marks another milestone for Flexi View Lending’s growing portfolio of structured real estate financings, reinforcing the firm’s position as a trusted partner for borrowers seeking competitive terms and efficient execution.
About Flexi View Lending
Flexi View Lending is a leading private lending platform specializing in innovative real estate financing solutions nationwide. With a focus on speed, flexibility, and certainty of execution, the firm partners with developers, investors, and operators to fund acquisition, construction, and value-add opportunities across diverse property types.
