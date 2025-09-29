Author Kayla Van't Hul’s New Book, "A Lesson for Smokey," Follows a Horse Named Blitz as He Sets Off on a Wild Adventure Full of Magical Creatures and New Friends

Recent release “A Lesson for Smokey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kayla Van't Hul is a compelling story that centers around Smokey, a young horse who is about to give up on his school assignment until his father tells him a magical story about Blitz, another young horse who set out on an adventure and refused to give up in order to find success.