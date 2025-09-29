Author Kayla Van't Hul’s New Book, "A Lesson for Smokey," Follows a Horse Named Blitz as He Sets Off on a Wild Adventure Full of Magical Creatures and New Friends
Recent release “A Lesson for Smokey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kayla Van't Hul is a compelling story that centers around Smokey, a young horse who is about to give up on his school assignment until his father tells him a magical story about Blitz, another young horse who set out on an adventure and refused to give up in order to find success.
Peyton, CO, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kayla Van't Hul, a Colorado native who has worked in education in her career, teaching in schools, volunteering at church, and working in childcare centers, has completed her new book, “A Lesson for Smokey”: a stirring tale that centers around Smokey, a little colt who learns a valuable lesson when he hears the incredible story of a horse named Blitz.
“Join Smokey, a little colt, as he hears a story of great adventure from his father, Sunny,” writes Van’t Hul. “There are far-off places to explore, magical creatures, and new friends to meet. If he listens carefully, he may also learn a lesson just like Blitz does, in the story, as he tries to find his way back home.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kayla Van't Hul’s engaging tale is sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Blitz’s journey, discovering the importance of never giving up even when things become difficult. With vibrant artwork to help bring Van’t Hul’s story to life, “A Lesson for Smokey” is sure to delight young readers, making it an inspiring addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “A Lesson for Smokey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
