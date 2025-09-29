Author Grant Olfert’s New Book, “FIREFLy web.net,” is a Compelling Graphic Novel That Follows a Skilled Programmer Who Finds Himself in the Middle of a National Conflict
Recent release “FIREFLy web.net” from Newman Springs Publishing author Grant Olfert is a gripping tale set in a dystopian world that centers around Webster, a programmer whose talents land him in the middle of a dangerous conflict between powerful factions. When his loyalties are tested, Webster will be forced to make a decision with lasting national consequences.
Federal Way, WA, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grant Olfert has completed his new book, “FIREFLy web.net”: a stirring graphic novel that centers around a programmer who is thrust into a dangerous conflict while struggling to survive in a dystopian society.
“‘Web.net’ is the first in a series of four Firefly graphic novel series,” shares Olfert. “The setting of ‘web.net’ is a dystopian anarchy, in a public conflict between the Census and the Bureau.
“Webster is a highly motivated, highly skillful, trans male programmer. However, the cost of excellence and the gift of innocence do not always adhere to the anonymous presence of the Syndicate or Firefly's diligent tactical vigilante team. Webster finds himself in the middle of a national conflict, in a gambit of the most cunning architects.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Grant Olfert’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Webster’s journey to find his place in the world while learning who he can trust. Expertly paced and character-driven, “FIREFLy web.net” is sure to leave readers spellbound with its gorgeous artwork and imaginative world-building.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “FIREFLy web.net” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories