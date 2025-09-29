Author Grant Olfert’s New Book, “FIREFLy web.net,” is a Compelling Graphic Novel That Follows a Skilled Programmer Who Finds Himself in the Middle of a National Conflict

Recent release “FIREFLy web.net” from Newman Springs Publishing author Grant Olfert is a gripping tale set in a dystopian world that centers around Webster, a programmer whose talents land him in the middle of a dangerous conflict between powerful factions. When his loyalties are tested, Webster will be forced to make a decision with lasting national consequences.