Author Lauren Outlaw’s New Book “The Adventures of Tucker and Mia: Finding My Family” is a Heartfelt Story of Two Sibling Puppies Who Get Adopted by Their Forever Family

Recent release “The Adventures of Tucker and Mia: Finding My Family” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lauren Outlaw is a charming tale that follows Tucker, a young puppy who is taken from his owner to become a part of a new family. Despite missing his old family, Tucker begins to enjoy this new life, only to be surprised when a familiar face joins him in his forever home.