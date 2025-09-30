Author Lauren Outlaw’s New Book “The Adventures of Tucker and Mia: Finding My Family” is a Heartfelt Story of Two Sibling Puppies Who Get Adopted by Their Forever Family
Recent release “The Adventures of Tucker and Mia: Finding My Family” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lauren Outlaw is a charming tale that follows Tucker, a young puppy who is taken from his owner to become a part of a new family. Despite missing his old family, Tucker begins to enjoy this new life, only to be surprised when a familiar face joins him in his forever home.
Evans, LA, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lauren Outlaw, a loving wife and mother of three, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Tucker and Mia: Finding My Family”: a captivating story of a puppy who gets adopted by a kind family, only to later be joined by a familiar face from his litter.
“Tucker is a six-week-old puppy,” writes Outlaw. “He loves his mom, Pepper, and his owner, Mr. David. Tucker is learning all about how to be a puppy and playing with his brothers and sisters. Until, one day, he is taken! He is scared and confused. He is taken to a place he has never seen before. He is worried he will never make it back. Tucker is very surprised by where his journey leads him…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lauren Outlaw’s engaging story is sure to resonate with dog-lovers as they follow along on Tucker’s journey to get accustomed to his new family. With colorful artwork to help bring Outlaw’s story to life, “The Adventures of Tucker and Mia: Finding My Family” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Adventures of Tucker and Mia: Finding My Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Tucker is a six-week-old puppy,” writes Outlaw. “He loves his mom, Pepper, and his owner, Mr. David. Tucker is learning all about how to be a puppy and playing with his brothers and sisters. Until, one day, he is taken! He is scared and confused. He is taken to a place he has never seen before. He is worried he will never make it back. Tucker is very surprised by where his journey leads him…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lauren Outlaw’s engaging story is sure to resonate with dog-lovers as they follow along on Tucker’s journey to get accustomed to his new family. With colorful artwork to help bring Outlaw’s story to life, “The Adventures of Tucker and Mia: Finding My Family” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Adventures of Tucker and Mia: Finding My Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories