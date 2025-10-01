Author Quaila Denise Williams's New Book "At the Age of 22, I Committed Murder" Documents Her Journey of Survival, Accountability & Healing After an Abusive Relationship

Recent release "At the Age of 22, I Committed Murder" from Newman Springs Publishing author Quaila Denise Williams is a powerful memoir recounting how the author's relationship with a man she once loved turned into a cycle of abuse and fear. Confronted with a life-altering event at age 22, Williams shares the aftermath, the lessons she learned, and the personal growth that followed.