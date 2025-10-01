Author Quaila Denise Williams's New Book "At the Age of 22, I Committed Murder" Documents Her Journey of Survival, Accountability & Healing After an Abusive Relationship
Recent release "At the Age of 22, I Committed Murder" from Newman Springs Publishing author Quaila Denise Williams is a powerful memoir recounting how the author's relationship with a man she once loved turned into a cycle of abuse and fear. Confronted with a life-altering event at age 22, Williams shares the aftermath, the lessons she learned, and the personal growth that followed.
Atlanta, GA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Quaila Denise Williams, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who works for the American Breast Center and enjoys spending time with family and friends, has completed her new book, "At the Age of 22, I Committed Murder": a candid account of resilience, reflection, and ultimately, healing.
"At the age of seventeen, just getting out of the group home, I had to move back in with my dad," writes Williams. "A few days after being home, I met someone who would change my life forever. At first things were good—but gradually, everything shifted. The relationship became controlling, toxic, and violent. By the time I was twenty-two, I was forced into an unthinkable situation that changed everything."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Williams's memoir is an unflinching exploration of how trauma and survival intersect, and how one woman found the strength to move forward. Deeply personal and honest, "At the Age of 22, I Committed Murder" will resonate with readers who have faced difficult struggles and who seek hope, healing, and freedom from the past.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “At the Age of 22, I Committed Murder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
