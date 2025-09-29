InkProducts Introduces Film Positive CIS for Canon Printers and Film Positive Conversion Kits for Epson EcoTank Printers

InkProducts Inc. introduces its new Film Positive solutions for screen printers: a Canon Continuous Ink System (CIS) with Film Positive Ink and an Epson EcoTank Film Positive Conversion Kit. Both deliver deep, waterproof blacks with high opacity for accurate stencils and professional results. These refillable systems reduce costs, improve reliability, and ensure flawless film positives for textile and screen-printing applications.