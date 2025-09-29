InkProducts Introduces Film Positive CIS for Canon Printers and Film Positive Conversion Kits for Epson EcoTank Printers
InkProducts Inc. introduces its new Film Positive solutions for screen printers: a Canon Continuous Ink System (CIS) with Film Positive Ink and an Epson EcoTank Film Positive Conversion Kit. Both deliver deep, waterproof blacks with high opacity for accurate stencils and professional results. These refillable systems reduce costs, improve reliability, and ensure flawless film positives for textile and screen-printing applications.
Frostproof, FL, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- InkProducts Inc., a trusted leader in the ink industry for over 35 years, is proud to announce the launch of two powerful solutions designed to support the growing needs of textile professionals and screen printers: the Film Positive Continuous Ink System (CIS) for Canon printers and the Film Positive Conversion Kit for Epson EcoTank printers.
Film positive printing plays a critical role in the screen-printing process. High-quality film positives allow screen printers to transfer crisp, opaque images to their screens, ensuring accurate stencils and professional results. Without the right film positive ink, light can leak through during exposure, causing blurred edges and compromised designs. InkProducts developed its Film Positive solutions to eliminate these issues, offering deep, waterproof blacks with consistent density.
Canon Film Positive CIS
The new Canon Film Positive CIS provides an affordable, high-performance system for producing reliable film positives. Designed to deliver strong UV-blocking images, this CIS allows users to print film positives with exceptional opacity, ensuring sharp and precise stencil creation. By supplying bulk Film Positive Ink in refillable reservoirs, the system reduces printing costs and eliminates the need to constantly replace expensive cartridges.
Epson EcoTank Film Positive Conversion Kit
For those who rely on Epson EcoTank printers, InkProducts now offers a Film Positive Conversion Kit. This kit transforms Epson ET models into dedicated film positive printers, capable of producing professional-grade films with the same deep, waterproof blacks. With refillable ink bottles and a user-friendly setup, screen printers can save both time and money while maintaining industry-leading results.
Benefits of InkProducts Film Positive Solutions
Superior Opacity: Produces bold, dense black images that block UV light for flawless screen exposure.
Waterproof Formula: Ensures no smudging or ink bleeding during printing.
Cost Savings: Bulk refill systems drastically lower the cost of film positive production.
Compatibility: Designed specifically for Canon CIS and Epson EcoTank printers.
Proven Quality: Backed by InkProducts’ decades of experience in the ink industry.
“InkProducts has always been committed to providing innovative, cost-effective printing solutions,” said Scott Walsh, spokesperson for InkProducts Inc. “With the introduction of our Canon CIS and Epson EcoTank Film Positive kits, we’re giving screen printers the ability to achieve professional-grade film positives without the high cost of replacement cartridges or unreliable third-party products.”
About InkProducts Inc.
Founded over 35 years ago, InkProducts Inc. is a family-owned American company specializing in premium ink solutions, refill systems, and conversion kits. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer support, InkProducts continues to lead the way in providing affordable alternatives for professional and hobbyist printers alike.
For more information, visit www.inkproducts.com or contact InkProducts Inc. at (863)223-1805 or email us at info@inkproducts.com
Contact
Scott Walsh
863-223-1805
www.inkproducts.com
Categories