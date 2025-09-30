Author Kathy Kite’s New Book, "Super Nova 3: Someday, Forever," Follows Individuals Who Must Grapple with Shocking Revelations and Damaged Relationships
Recent release “Super Nova 3: Someday, Forever” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathy Kite is the final entry in the author’s “Super Nova” series, and continues the lives of Abigail and Adam, who now follow vastly different paths than they ever imagined for themselves. As new truths come to light, Abigail and all those in her life will begin to question everything they have ever known.
Harrisburg, MO, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Kite, a small-town farm girl who loves spending time with family and getting involved in community theatre, has completed her new book, “Super Nova 3: Someday, Forever”: a compelling narrative that brings the author’s “Super Nova” series to a thrilling conclusion as questions are finally answered and relationships are put to the test.
“He knew that losing Abigail was simply out of the question,” writes Kite. “He would go to any lengths necessary to save his marriage, even if that meant rehab and leaving Tashia behind. What he didn’t expect was to meet another soul that would forever change the man he was to become.
“Abigail had learned to live without Adam, but could she learn to live without Billy? He had always been there. Why did he have to leave her, and now when she needed him most?
“Mr. Frank’s secrets quickly begin to unravel with the discovery of VR’s identity. Join Abby, along with her family and friends, in this last adventure of Super Nova.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kathy Kite’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Abbigail’s journey to make sense of her complicated existence and discover what her future truly holds. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Super Nova 3: Someday, Forever” will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end, delivering a riveting finale to an unforgettable trilogy.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Super Nova 3: Someday, Forever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
