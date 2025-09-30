Author Kathy Kite’s New Book, "Super Nova 3: Someday, Forever," Follows Individuals Who Must Grapple with Shocking Revelations and Damaged Relationships

Recent release “Super Nova 3: Someday, Forever” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathy Kite is the final entry in the author’s “Super Nova” series, and continues the lives of Abigail and Adam, who now follow vastly different paths than they ever imagined for themselves. As new truths come to light, Abigail and all those in her life will begin to question everything they have ever known.