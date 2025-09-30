Author BK Durio’s New Book, “The Crystal’s Captive,” is a Riveting Sci-Fi Novel That Follows Princess Layorã as She Escapes from Her Home Planet to Explore the Galaxy
Recent release “The Crystal’s Captive” from Newman Springs Publishing author BK Durio is a captivating tale that centers around Princess Layorã of the planet Azugrá, who faces punishment from the high council if she does not marry her missing fiancé in three days time. Eager to escape her duties and explore the galaxy, Layorã flees her planet to forge her own path.
New York, NY, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BK Durio, a loving husband and father, as well as a security professional of nineteen years and a US Marine Corps veteran, has completed his new book, “The Crystal’s Captive”: a stirring novel that centers around an alien princess who escapes her homeworld to flee her duties and avoid punishment.
“When the pirate Jeannette Salvic crash-landed on the uncharted blue planet of Azugrá, she found a patriarchal society of aliens,” writes Durio. “After learning the Shadow Majik, she was transformed into the Goddess Jeannette Salvic during a great battle to free the female aliens from their oppression. One thousand two hundred years later, the indigenous Azugrarians live side by side with their human neighbors. Jeannette Salvic and her minions of the Salvic Sisterhood rule the matriarchal society with ruthless cunning and efficiency. The planet has become one where both male and female Azugrarians can be subjugated at the whim of the High Priestess Alyssã. Princess Layorã Luzã was three days away from her twentieth birthday, and she had until then to marry her missing fiancé or be subjected to the decision of the Salvic Sisterhood High Council. She knew that she only had one choice, and that was to escape from Azugrá and the clutches of the Salvic Sisterhood. Join her and her band of friends that she meets along the way as they use their wits and magic to journey across the galaxy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, BK Durio’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Princess Layorã’s journey to fulfill her dreams far from the strict totalitarian rule on Azugrá. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative worldbuilding, “The Crystal’s Captive” is a fascinating and unforgettable story of friendship, honor, and sacrifice.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Crystal’s Captive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
