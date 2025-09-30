Author BK Durio’s New Book, “The Crystal’s Captive,” is a Riveting Sci-Fi Novel That Follows Princess Layorã as She Escapes from Her Home Planet to Explore the Galaxy

Recent release “The Crystal’s Captive” from Newman Springs Publishing author BK Durio is a captivating tale that centers around Princess Layorã of the planet Azugrá, who faces punishment from the high council if she does not marry her missing fiancé in three days time. Eager to escape her duties and explore the galaxy, Layorã flees her planet to forge her own path.