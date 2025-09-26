GoodNewz4U Comics Unveils Ruth & Samuel Trilogy Edition: A Bold Fusion of Faith, Culture, and Visual Storytelling
GoodNewz4U Comics is proud to announce the release of its latest bundled edition: Ruth, Samuel I & Samuel II, a powerful trilogy that reimagines biblical narratives through an Afrocentric lens with emotionally resonant art and culturally rich storytelling.
Columbia, SC, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This special edition brings together three foundational stories from the Old Testament, each rendered with cinematic clarity and spiritual depth:
• Ruth: A tale of loyalty, resilience, and divine providence, spotlighting Ruth’s journey from outsider to ancestor of royalty.
• Samuel I: The rise of Samuel as prophet and kingmaker, navigating the tension between divine authority and human leadership.
• Samuel II: A dramatic arc of power, repentance, and legacy as David’s reign unfolds with triumphs and trials.
Why This Edition Matters
• Faith Meets Art: Designed for readers of all ages, this trilogy blends scripture with dynamic visuals, making ancient truths accessible and engaging.
• Cultural Resonance: Afrocentric character design and storytelling elevate representation and invite deeper reflection on identity and heritage.
• Outreach Ready: Ideal for churches, schools, and families, the edition includes curriculum tie-ins and sensory-friendly activities to spark discussion and connection.
Available Now
The Ruth, Samuel I & Samuel II Edition is available in print through Books.by and Mixam, with a unified storefront experience at www.goodnewz4u.com. Bulk orders and outreach bundles are also available for ministries and educators.
About GoodNewz4U Comics
GoodNewz4U Comics creates faith-based, emotionally resonant stories that celebrate cultural identity and spiritual truth. Through comics, curriculum, and community engagement, we aim to inspire, educate, and uplift.
• Ruth: A tale of loyalty, resilience, and divine providence, spotlighting Ruth’s journey from outsider to ancestor of royalty.
• Samuel I: The rise of Samuel as prophet and kingmaker, navigating the tension between divine authority and human leadership.
• Samuel II: A dramatic arc of power, repentance, and legacy as David’s reign unfolds with triumphs and trials.
Why This Edition Matters
• Faith Meets Art: Designed for readers of all ages, this trilogy blends scripture with dynamic visuals, making ancient truths accessible and engaging.
• Cultural Resonance: Afrocentric character design and storytelling elevate representation and invite deeper reflection on identity and heritage.
• Outreach Ready: Ideal for churches, schools, and families, the edition includes curriculum tie-ins and sensory-friendly activities to spark discussion and connection.
Available Now
The Ruth, Samuel I & Samuel II Edition is available in print through Books.by and Mixam, with a unified storefront experience at www.goodnewz4u.com. Bulk orders and outreach bundles are also available for ministries and educators.
About GoodNewz4U Comics
GoodNewz4U Comics creates faith-based, emotionally resonant stories that celebrate cultural identity and spiritual truth. Through comics, curriculum, and community engagement, we aim to inspire, educate, and uplift.
Contact
GoodNewz4U ComicsContact
Terrance Williams
716-379-3155
www.goodnewz4ucomics.com
Terrance Williams
716-379-3155
www.goodnewz4ucomics.com
Categories