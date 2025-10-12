Pittsburgh Rockers The Redlines Announce First Major Tour, Kicking Off This October

Pittsburgh rock band The Redlines announced their first major undertaking, the "Along For the Ride" Tour, hitting nine cities across the Midwest and South from October 23 to November 1. The tour coincides with the release of their new single, "Just the Way We Live," building on the success of their acclaimed double-EP. This ambitious run, which includes a Halloween show in Detroit, marks the next level for the high-energy rock and roll group.