Pittsburgh Rockers The Redlines Announce First Major Tour, Kicking Off This October
Pittsburgh rock band The Redlines announced their first major undertaking, the "Along For the Ride" Tour, hitting nine cities across the Midwest and South from October 23 to November 1. The tour coincides with the release of their new single, "Just the Way We Live," building on the success of their acclaimed double-EP. This ambitious run, which includes a Halloween show in Detroit, marks the next level for the high-energy rock and roll group.
Pittsburgh, PA, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pittsburgh-based rock and roll band The Redlines are gearing up for their most ambitious tour yet. The "Along For the Ride" tour will see the band hit nine cities in ten days, and will feature the release of their new single, "Just the Way We Live," on Swade Records. The whirlwind tour kicks off in the band’s hometown on October 23 and wraps up in Cleveland on November 1, with stops across Ohio, as well as shows in Detroit, Nashville, and Charleston, WV.
The tour comes on the heels of the band’s critically-acclaimed double-EP, “Kick Out Today/Kick Out Tomorrow,” which has received airplay on both regional and national radio. Hailed for their distinct blend of classic and garage rock & roll with hints of '60s soul, '70s punk, and '80s heartland rock, The Redlines have built a reputation for dynamic and unforgettable performances.
"This is our first tour outside of some long weekends,” says Brian Seese, lead singer and guitarist for The Redlines. “We’re hitting some familiar places but also branching out to new cities."
"This is pretty ambitious for us but also something we’ve been wanting to set up for years,” Seese shared. “The timing was finally right and we’re stoked to finally get out on the road for a proper tour.”
Highlights of the tour include a Halloween show in Detroit and a reunion in Nashville with The Semi-Supervillians, one of the first bands to share the stage with The Redlines back in 2013.
The Redlines "Along For the Ride" Tour Dates:
October 23: Pittsburgh, PA - Poetry Lounge (Hometown Kickoff and Single Release show)
October 24: Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl
October 25: Toledo, OH - The Polish Ostrich
October 26: Dayton, OH - Blind Bob's
October 27: Cincinnati, OH - The Comet Bar
October 28: Nashville, TN - The Underdog
October 30: Charleston, WV - The Empty Glass
October 31: Detroit, MI - New Dodge Lounge
November 1: Cleveland, OH - CODA
About The Redlines:
Hailing from just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, The Redlines have taken personal influences and past experience to create their own distinct blend of classic rock & roll with hints of '60s soul, '70s punk, and '80s heartland rock mixed with a touch of power-pop and garage rock. Led by singer and guitarist, Brian Seese, the band has continued to write, record, and perform throughout the tri-state region (Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia) for over a decade. The band is rounded out by second guitarist and occasional vocalist, Jason Lizzi, whose blistering solos and melodic leads often occupy the spotlight while the formidable rhythm section of Tony Vinski (bass) and Sam Berman (drums) create a rich and full foundation for each song.
Contact
Brian Seese
412-335-0379
http://www.theredlines.us
