Fishin’ Girl Nation Announces Extreme Women’s Fishing Team and 2026 Docuseries in Support of Safehouse for Human Trafficking Survivors

Fishin’ Girl Nation announces the launch of its Extreme Women’s Fishing Team, bringing together accomplished women anglers to take on challenging environments across the United States. Their journeys will be documented in a professional docuseries set to premiere in 2026, with efforts also supporting the Fishin’ Girl Nation Safehouse for survivors of human trafficking.