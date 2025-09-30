Fishin’ Girl Nation Announces Extreme Women’s Fishing Team and 2026 Docuseries in Support of Safehouse for Human Trafficking Survivors
Fishin’ Girl Nation announces the launch of its Extreme Women’s Fishing Team, bringing together accomplished women anglers to take on challenging environments across the United States. Their journeys will be documented in a professional docuseries set to premiere in 2026, with efforts also supporting the Fishin’ Girl Nation Safehouse for survivors of human trafficking.
Orlando, FL, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fishin’ Girl Nation Launches Extreme Women’s Fishing Team and Docuseries
Fishin’ Girl Nation announces the launch of its Extreme Women’s Fishing Team and Docuseries, a project combining women’s fishing with awareness for human trafficking. The initiative also supports the Fishin’ Girl Nation Safehouse, a nonprofit refuge planned in Florida for survivors.
The series will begin filming in 2026 with women-only, extreme fishing challenges filmed in Ohio, Texas, and Florida, directed by Rachel Ann Mullins (Entourage, Ray Donovan, Pathaan). The team includes Becca Dwyer (TX), Marlo Alleva (FL), Jaylynn Parker (OH), and Cathy Sanders (FL), each recognized for achievements in fishing or outdoor education.
Through their work on the water and beyond, the team aims to document the realities of extreme women’s fishing while highlighting the need for awareness for survivors of trafficking.
Andy Sanders
386-2371-1235
www.fishingirlnation.com
