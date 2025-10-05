New Book Warns of a Coming Collapse in AI Stocks
Finance industry veteran David Ellis warns in a new book that the AI boom in stocks will lead to a bubble that will ultimately burst.
New York, NY, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new book warns that the current popularity of AI stocks will develop into a bubble that will burst - with devastating effects.
The Next Bubble: How to Profit from the Coming AI Boom – and Bust! by David Ellis, a veteran investment professional for over 40 years, says the AI boom still has some way to run and it is not too late for investors to make substantial profits by investing in technology stocks.
“However, my experience of trading through multiple market manias indicates that the AI boom will ultimately turn into a classic speculative bubble that one day will end in a massive correction.” he warns.
Ellis notes the average P/E ratio for the Information Technology sector, which includes many AI-related companies, right now is 51.8, much higher than the broader market average of 21.
Fortunately, the average P/E was close to 70 at the height of the Dotcom bubble in March 2000, suggesting the current AI boom still has some way to run before it peaks.
Of major concern is that, once the bubble bursts, stock prices can crash. After peaking in March 2000, the NASDAQ fell by around 78% over the next 2.5 years.
In The Next Bubble, Ellis explores:
What is AI, where it came from and where it is going
How an investment mania builds — and how get out before it’s too late
Lessons from past bubbles and how they map to today’s environment
Ways to build an AI portfolio to maximize profits while managing risks
Which top stocks you can buy now to capture the crest and survive the slide
Ellis combines deep analysis with an accessible, no‑nonsense style designed to empower both professional investors and individual readers.
About the Author:
David Ellis has more than 40 years of experience in the financial markets. His career has spanned stockbroking, corporate consulting, portfolio management and investment research, where he built a reputation for turning complex financial concepts into clear, actionable insights.
Now retired, his main focus was on advising a Family Office on development, administration and monitoring of a 10-figure portfolio.
Availability:
The Next Bubble is available now on Amazon
The Next Bubble: How to Profit from the Coming AI Boom – and Bust! by David Ellis, a veteran investment professional for over 40 years, says the AI boom still has some way to run and it is not too late for investors to make substantial profits by investing in technology stocks.
“However, my experience of trading through multiple market manias indicates that the AI boom will ultimately turn into a classic speculative bubble that one day will end in a massive correction.” he warns.
Ellis notes the average P/E ratio for the Information Technology sector, which includes many AI-related companies, right now is 51.8, much higher than the broader market average of 21.
Fortunately, the average P/E was close to 70 at the height of the Dotcom bubble in March 2000, suggesting the current AI boom still has some way to run before it peaks.
Of major concern is that, once the bubble bursts, stock prices can crash. After peaking in March 2000, the NASDAQ fell by around 78% over the next 2.5 years.
In The Next Bubble, Ellis explores:
What is AI, where it came from and where it is going
How an investment mania builds — and how get out before it’s too late
Lessons from past bubbles and how they map to today’s environment
Ways to build an AI portfolio to maximize profits while managing risks
Which top stocks you can buy now to capture the crest and survive the slide
Ellis combines deep analysis with an accessible, no‑nonsense style designed to empower both professional investors and individual readers.
About the Author:
David Ellis has more than 40 years of experience in the financial markets. His career has spanned stockbroking, corporate consulting, portfolio management and investment research, where he built a reputation for turning complex financial concepts into clear, actionable insights.
Now retired, his main focus was on advising a Family Office on development, administration and monitoring of a 10-figure portfolio.
Availability:
The Next Bubble is available now on Amazon
Contact
David EllisContact
+1 978-951-7827
+1 978-951-7827
Categories