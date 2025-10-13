WoMaster Launches DS408H: Rugged Managed Gigabit Switch Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
WoMaster launches DS408H, a rugged 8-port managed Gigabit industrial switch for DIN-rail cabinets. IP30, –40~75°C, non-blocking 20 Gbps/14.88 Mpps. Interfaces: 6×10/100/1000 RJ-45 + 2×100/1000 SFP. Power: 10–36 VDC or 11–27 VAC. L2: ERPS, RSTP, IGMP/IGMP Snooping, QoS, VLAN with port isolation, broadcast-storm control. Managed via web UI, CLI, USB Type-C. Complies with EN 61000-6-2/-6-4.
Barcelona, Spain, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WoMaster today announced the DS408H, a ruggedized 8-port managed Gigabit Ethernet switch engineered for DIN-rail installations inside automation control cabinets and other harsh industrial environments.
Built for Demanding Environments
The DS408H features a robust, PLC-style housing that resists mechanical deformation and carries an IP30 ingress protection rating. It operates reliably across a –40°C to +75°C ambient temperature range, meeting the requirements of edge deployments in factories, utilities, transportation, and energy sectors.
Flexible Power and High-Speed Connectivity
Designed for cabinet power versatility, the switch supports 10–36 VDC and 11–27 VAC inputs. Network interfaces include six 10/100/1000 Mbps RJ-45 ports and two 100/1000 Mbps SFP fiber slots. A non-blocking fabric delivers up to 20 Gbps switching capacity with a forwarding rate of 14.88 Mpps, ensuring wire-speed performance for time-critical traffic.
Advanced L2 Management and Traffic Control
The DS408H integrates comprehensive Layer 2 features—ERPS, RSTP, IGMP/IGMP Snooping, QoS, and VLAN—to optimize reliability, multicast efficiency, and service quality. It also supports port ingress/egress rate control, VLAN with port isolation, and broadcast storm filtering to contain noisy traffic and protect critical applications. Operators can manage the device through a Web UI, CLI, or USB Type-C console for fast provisioning and troubleshooting.
Standards-Aligned for Industrial Use
To ensure electromagnetic robustness and dependable operation on the factory floor, the DS408H aligns with heavy industrial EMC standards, including EN 61000-6-2 and EN 61000-6-4.
About DS408H
The DS408H is an industrial 8-port managed Gigabit Ethernet switch with a compact, PLC-style enclosure for DIN-rail mounting. It is purpose-built to withstand harsh conditions while delivering secure, deterministic communications for modern automation networks.
About WoMaster
WoMaster specializes in industrial networking products that connect and secure mission-critical applications at the edge.
Built for Demanding Environments
The DS408H features a robust, PLC-style housing that resists mechanical deformation and carries an IP30 ingress protection rating. It operates reliably across a –40°C to +75°C ambient temperature range, meeting the requirements of edge deployments in factories, utilities, transportation, and energy sectors.
Flexible Power and High-Speed Connectivity
Designed for cabinet power versatility, the switch supports 10–36 VDC and 11–27 VAC inputs. Network interfaces include six 10/100/1000 Mbps RJ-45 ports and two 100/1000 Mbps SFP fiber slots. A non-blocking fabric delivers up to 20 Gbps switching capacity with a forwarding rate of 14.88 Mpps, ensuring wire-speed performance for time-critical traffic.
Advanced L2 Management and Traffic Control
The DS408H integrates comprehensive Layer 2 features—ERPS, RSTP, IGMP/IGMP Snooping, QoS, and VLAN—to optimize reliability, multicast efficiency, and service quality. It also supports port ingress/egress rate control, VLAN with port isolation, and broadcast storm filtering to contain noisy traffic and protect critical applications. Operators can manage the device through a Web UI, CLI, or USB Type-C console for fast provisioning and troubleshooting.
Standards-Aligned for Industrial Use
To ensure electromagnetic robustness and dependable operation on the factory floor, the DS408H aligns with heavy industrial EMC standards, including EN 61000-6-2 and EN 61000-6-4.
About DS408H
The DS408H is an industrial 8-port managed Gigabit Ethernet switch with a compact, PLC-style enclosure for DIN-rail mounting. It is purpose-built to withstand harsh conditions while delivering secure, deterministic communications for modern automation networks.
About WoMaster
WoMaster specializes in industrial networking products that connect and secure mission-critical applications at the edge.
Contact
WoMasterContact
Samantha Lin
886-2-55964238
www.womaster.eu
Samantha Lin
886-2-55964238
www.womaster.eu
Categories