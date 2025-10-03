Appinventiv Launches InventivAI to Empower Businesses with Cutting-Edge AI Consulting & Solutions
Appinventiv, a leading global technology solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of InventivAI, a revolutionary AI-powered platform designed to transform business operations through advanced artificial intelligence. Combining intelligent automation with tailored AI solutions, InventivAI empowers businesses across industries to harness the full potential of AI, driving efficiency, innovation, and growth.
New York, NY, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Appinventiv, a digital transformation services firm, has announced the launch of InventivAI, a new practice dedicated to providing artificial intelligence consulting and implementation services for enterprises. The launch addresses a growing market need for strategic partners that can guide businesses from AI concept to operational integration.
The new practice will offer a suite of services including AI strategy development, data infrastructure assessment, custom model development, and the integration of generative AI tools into existing business workflows. The focus is on applying AI to concrete business functions such as automating complex processes, deriving insights from data, and creating more personalized customer interactions.
According to industry analysis, companies are seeking to leverage AI not only for efficiency gains but also as a core component of their long-term strategy. InventivAI is positioned to help businesses navigate this transition by building tailored systems rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions.
“We see a significant gap between the awareness of AI's potential and its practical, scalable application within large organizations,” said [Co-Founder, Peeyush Singh], CEO of Appinventiv. “Our goal with InventivAI is to provide the strategic and technical expertise to close that gap, creating what we believe are purposeful AI systems that directly address specific operational challenges and goals.”
The launch of the practice is expected to have implications across several sectors. In healthcare, for instance, potential applications include diagnostic support and resource management tools. For the finance industry, AI can be applied to enhance fraud detection and risk assessment. Retail and logistics companies may look to AI for inventory forecasting and supply chain optimization.
The establishment of a dedicated AI practice signals Appinventiv's continued investment in what it sees as foundational technologies for the future of business. The company stated that this move aligns with its broader mission to help enterprises adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
