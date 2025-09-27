Cirque‑Tacular Brings Halloween Magic to Tribeca PAC with Spooktacular 2025
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is excited to host Cirque‑Tacular & DCA Productions’ “Spooktacular” on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 3 PM.
New York, NY, September 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This dynamic, family‑oriented circus‑themed performance packs a spooky punch—with soaring acrobats, agile contortionists, ghostly skeletons, and playful vampires. A festive blend of high‑energy stunts, Halloween flair, and carnival fun awaits audiences of all ages.
Spooktacular is a visually captivating and delightfully eerie experience—perfect for families celebrating the Halloween season with thrills that entertain without the scare. Audiences will encounter clever scare‑themed choreography, dramatic aerial acts, and circus arts that enchant as much as they spook.
Based in New York City, with artists nationwide, Cirque-tacular Productions is considered one of the premiere acrobatic production companies in the United States - specializing in cirque, circus, sideshow, carnival, specialty, and unique themed entertainment for corporate, public, community, and sophisticated social events.
Tribeca PAC is located at 199 Chambers Street on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus and is accessible via the 1/2/3, A/C/E, R, and PATH trains. For more information and added events, please visit www.tribecapac.org. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.tribecpac.org. Discounted tickets to family programming are available by purchasing a 5Club Membership. For more information on purchasing tickets or questions, call 212-220-1460 or email ticketing@tribecapac.org.
