AlwaysBeSmile Debuts Soulful Folk Single “Amar Akash Uthan Tui J Amar Dariya”
Dhaka-based artist AlwaysBeSmile, also known as MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, introduces his heartfelt folk single “Amar Akash Uthan Tui J Amar Dariya.” The song blends traditional folk tones with raw emotion, telling a story of longing, love, and the desire to reunite with cherished ones.
Fredericksburg, VA, September 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rising musical artist AlwaysBeSmile, the stage name of MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, has released his moving folk single “Amar Akash Uthan Tui J Amar Dariya.” Known for his ability to weave heartfelt emotions into melody, the track showcases his talent for blending folk traditions with personal storytelling.
At its core, the single is about love, longing, and the cherished people we wish to see return to our lives. With a warm, folk-inspired sound and a singer-songwriter’s honesty, the track captures both the simplicity and depth of human emotion.
AlwaysBeSmile, who is also an author, began his musical journey in 2023 and continues to craft songs that reflect both personal experiences and universal feelings. “Amar Akash Uthan Tui J Amar Dariya” represents his vision to create music that connects across cultures while staying rooted in Bangladesh’s rich tradition of folk storytelling.
With his growing presence on digital platforms, AlwaysBeSmile is steadily carving out his space as one of Bangladesh’s emerging voices in the folk and singer-songwriter scene.
At its core, the single is about love, longing, and the cherished people we wish to see return to our lives. With a warm, folk-inspired sound and a singer-songwriter’s honesty, the track captures both the simplicity and depth of human emotion.
AlwaysBeSmile, who is also an author, began his musical journey in 2023 and continues to craft songs that reflect both personal experiences and universal feelings. “Amar Akash Uthan Tui J Amar Dariya” represents his vision to create music that connects across cultures while staying rooted in Bangladesh’s rich tradition of folk storytelling.
With his growing presence on digital platforms, AlwaysBeSmile is steadily carving out his space as one of Bangladesh’s emerging voices in the folk and singer-songwriter scene.
Contact
AlwaysBeSmileContact
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
01642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
01642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
Categories