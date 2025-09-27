AlwaysBeSmile Debuts Soulful Folk Single “Amar Akash Uthan Tui J Amar Dariya”

Dhaka-based artist AlwaysBeSmile, also known as MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, introduces his heartfelt folk single “Amar Akash Uthan Tui J Amar Dariya.” The song blends traditional folk tones with raw emotion, telling a story of longing, love, and the desire to reunite with cherished ones.