AlwaysBeSmile Unveils Romantic Folk Single “Hridoy Rakhbo Dhore Poraner Poran”
Bangladeshi artist AlwaysBeSmile, also known as MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, shares his folk-inspired single “Hridoy Rakhbo Dhore Poraner Poran.” The heartfelt track captures themes of romance and devotion, expressing the beauty of openly cherishing the one you love.
Fredericksburg, VA, September 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rising singer-songwriter AlwaysBeSmile, the stage name of MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, has released his touching folk single “Hridoy Rakhbo Dhore Poraner Poran.” This track highlights his ability to pair traditional folk melodies with lyrical sincerity, creating music that resonates with emotion and intimacy.
The song celebrates romance, devotion, and the courage to express love openly. With heartfelt lyrics and a gentle folk rhythm, it conveys the depth of holding someone in your heart and letting the world know of that connection.
AlwaysBeSmile, who is also an author, began releasing music in 2023 and continues to bring personal storytelling into his creative work. “Hridoy Rakhbo Dhore Poraner Poran” reflects his growing artistry, combining folk heritage with a modern singer-songwriter approach.
As his catalog expands, AlwaysBeSmile is establishing himself as a promising voice in Bangladesh’s emerging folk and indie music scene.
The song celebrates romance, devotion, and the courage to express love openly. With heartfelt lyrics and a gentle folk rhythm, it conveys the depth of holding someone in your heart and letting the world know of that connection.
AlwaysBeSmile, who is also an author, began releasing music in 2023 and continues to bring personal storytelling into his creative work. “Hridoy Rakhbo Dhore Poraner Poran” reflects his growing artistry, combining folk heritage with a modern singer-songwriter approach.
As his catalog expands, AlwaysBeSmile is establishing himself as a promising voice in Bangladesh’s emerging folk and indie music scene.
Contact
AlwaysBeSmileContact
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
01642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
01642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
Categories