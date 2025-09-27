AlwaysBeSmile Unveils Romantic Folk Single “Hridoy Rakhbo Dhore Poraner Poran”

Bangladeshi artist AlwaysBeSmile, also known as MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, shares his folk-inspired single “Hridoy Rakhbo Dhore Poraner Poran.” The heartfelt track captures themes of romance and devotion, expressing the beauty of openly cherishing the one you love.