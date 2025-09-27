Hot Peas 'N Butter Brings Family Fun and Bilingual Beats to Tribeca PAC
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is thrilled to welcome Hot Peas 'N Butter, the award-winning multicultural family music band, to its stage for a joyful, high-energy performance on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 1:00PM.
New York, NY, September 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Beloved by children and parents alike, Hot Peas 'N Butter blends catchy melodies, bilingual lyrics, and rhythms from around the globe—including Latin, Afro-Caribbean, jazz, and pop—into a vibrant musical celebration for all ages. The group, founded by Danny Lapidus and Francisco Cotto, has been featured on Nickelodeon, Noggin, and Sirius XM, and has received multiple Parents’ Choice Awards for their culturally rich and socially conscious music.
Their live show is an interactive experience packed with movement, laughter, and meaningful messages about inclusion, friendship, and community. It’s not just a concert—it’s a musical journey that invites young audiences to sing, dance, and discover the power of diversity through song.
Perfect for children ages 3 and up, Hot Peas 'N Butter delivers a lively, engaging performance that leaves families smiling and singing all the way home.
Tribeca PAC is located at 199 Chambers Street on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus and is accessible via the 1/2/3, A/C/E, R, and PATH trains. For more information and added events, please visit www.tribecapac.org. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.tribecpac.org. Discounted tickets to family programming are available by purchasing a 5Club Membership. For more information on purchasing tickets or questions, call 212-220-1460 or email ticketing@tribecapac.org.
