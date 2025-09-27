Whole Being Massage Studio Expands Space to Serve Growing Clientele
More Massage Rooms Added & Expanded Esthetics Services Are Now Available
Boise, ID, September 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Whole Being Massage is pleased to announce its recent 1,000 square foot expansion to better serve a rapidly growing clientele. The expansion also includes a dedicated esthetics room allowing them to expand their boutique skincare services, adding waxing and dermaplaning to complement their Organic Herbal Facials. Like their massage services, Whole Being’s skincare offerings will continue to grow as more advanced treatments are made available.
With over 350 5-star Google reviews, Whole Being has become one of the most talked about massage studios in the Treasure Valley. They’ve earned numerous community accolades in their category, including: Best of the Treasure Valley 2024 & 2025, Idaho’s Best 2025, and were a Best of Boise Runnerup 2025.
Whole Being’s focus on providing a variety of targeted therapies, as well as their unique approach to complete wellness, has spurred their rapid growth over the past 5 years. They even offer Wellness Memberships to encourage clients to prioritize regular self-care as a way to stay healthier.
Founder Gwen Low-Ardiles, herself a massage therapist with 2 decades of experience, summed up the vision for Whole Being this way:
“We aim to blend the best of the day spa experience with effective therapeutic massage for each client. Our practitioners offer such a wide range of modalities, from Sarga Bodywork and deep tissue massage to craniosacral therapy and lymph drainage, along with prenatal, pediatric, and couples massage, that we truly believe there is something for nearly everyone here. We take the time to get to know our clients in order to provide the exact services they need to relax, heal, and thrive.”
Her husband and Co-Owner Jason Ardiles also feels passionately about creating a legacy business in their adopted city of Boise. He explains, “We want to elevate the wellness landscape here in Idaho. We set a very high standard for our practitioners and we want to help educate the next generation of massage therapists.”
In addition, Whole Being offers an attractive and growth-oriented work environment for enterprising massage professionals. This includes flexible work schedules, progressive benefits, and continuing education allowances — which can be rare for the industry.
Helping to manage Whole Being’s exciting growth is Practice Manager Patricia Amaro, herself a dual-licensed massage therapist and esthetician. She says, “I love supporting therapists and helping them create their ideal clientele. When they’re at their best, clients have a superlative experience.”
With their recent expansion and remodeling efforts, Whole Being Massage is keeping pace with their fast-growing list of enthusiastic clients. Innovation, a full range of healing modalities, and high-caliber massage therapists will continue to drive Whole Being’s positive impact on the Boise wellness scene.
With over 350 5-star Google reviews, Whole Being has become one of the most talked about massage studios in the Treasure Valley. They’ve earned numerous community accolades in their category, including: Best of the Treasure Valley 2024 & 2025, Idaho’s Best 2025, and were a Best of Boise Runnerup 2025.
Whole Being’s focus on providing a variety of targeted therapies, as well as their unique approach to complete wellness, has spurred their rapid growth over the past 5 years. They even offer Wellness Memberships to encourage clients to prioritize regular self-care as a way to stay healthier.
Founder Gwen Low-Ardiles, herself a massage therapist with 2 decades of experience, summed up the vision for Whole Being this way:
“We aim to blend the best of the day spa experience with effective therapeutic massage for each client. Our practitioners offer such a wide range of modalities, from Sarga Bodywork and deep tissue massage to craniosacral therapy and lymph drainage, along with prenatal, pediatric, and couples massage, that we truly believe there is something for nearly everyone here. We take the time to get to know our clients in order to provide the exact services they need to relax, heal, and thrive.”
Her husband and Co-Owner Jason Ardiles also feels passionately about creating a legacy business in their adopted city of Boise. He explains, “We want to elevate the wellness landscape here in Idaho. We set a very high standard for our practitioners and we want to help educate the next generation of massage therapists.”
In addition, Whole Being offers an attractive and growth-oriented work environment for enterprising massage professionals. This includes flexible work schedules, progressive benefits, and continuing education allowances — which can be rare for the industry.
Helping to manage Whole Being’s exciting growth is Practice Manager Patricia Amaro, herself a dual-licensed massage therapist and esthetician. She says, “I love supporting therapists and helping them create their ideal clientele. When they’re at their best, clients have a superlative experience.”
With their recent expansion and remodeling efforts, Whole Being Massage is keeping pace with their fast-growing list of enthusiastic clients. Innovation, a full range of healing modalities, and high-caliber massage therapists will continue to drive Whole Being’s positive impact on the Boise wellness scene.
Contact
Whole Being MassageContact
Gwen Low-Ardiles and Patricia Amaro
208-713-6562
www.wholebeingmassage.com
Gwen Low-Ardiles and Patricia Amaro
208-713-6562
www.wholebeingmassage.com
Categories