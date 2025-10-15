Vibe Technology LLC Launches Hobbys.ai, an Agentic AI Collectibles App with Real-Time Market Intelligence
Hobbys.ai introduces L.I.S.A., the world's first agentic AI assistant that helps collectors identify, grade, and organize their collections with natural language search,
Memphis, TN, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vibe Technology LLC has launched Hobbys.ai, a mobile application that uses agentic AI to assist collectors in identifying, evaluating, and managing collectible items. The app is now available on the Apple App Store.
Hobbys.ai allows users to photograph collectibles and receive instant AI-generated insights, including brand, estimated production year, suggested grading, and current market value pulled from live data sources. Items are stored in a personal digital inventory, “My Collection,” which includes tools for organizing and browsing across categories.
The platform currently supports Trading Cards, Toys & Figures, Entertainment, Sports, and Comics & Books, with added support for Sneakers and Video Games. The sneaker module assesses construction features to detect replicas and pulls resale pricing. The video game module distinguishes sealed, loose, complete-in-box, and reproduction copies.
At the core of the app is L.I.S.A. (Legendary Items Search Assistant) — an agentic AI assistant designed to interpret natural language queries and respond with contextual, real-time insights. Unlike static search tools, L.I.S.A. can reason across a user’s collection history, market trends, and grading standards.
When prompted by the user, L.I.S.A. can review specific items and update them with the latest pricing or grading suggestions based on current market conditions. For example, users might ask, “What’s the current value of my 1996 Jordan rookie card?” or “Has the market changed for this game since last month?”
“L.I.S.A. gives collectors control, but with the intelligence of agentic AI behind it,” said Thomas Davis, founder of Vibe Technology LLC. “She doesn’t just fetch data, she understands the item, the context, and the question, and responds accordingly when asked.”
The app also includes “Hobby Hub,” a community feature for sharing and browsing collectibles. The platform is supported by cloud resources managing AI processes, media tools, and assistant interactions.
Hobbys.ai is available as a freemium app. The free tier includes four AI scans and community access. Premium subscriptions ($4.99/month or $49.99/year) unlock unlimited scans, full L.I.S.A. access, and posting features. Android support is in development.
