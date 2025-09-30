Authors Michael Donovan and Karen Rinaldi-Levine’s New Book, "The Scholarly Hijinx of Tiger & Lily: Second Chances," Follows Two Special Classroom Pet Goldfish
Recent release “The Scholarly Hijinx of Tiger & Lily: Second Chances” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Michael Donovan and Karen Rinaldi-Levine follows Tiger and Lily, the two beloved goldfish pets of Mrs. Hook’s fourth-grade class. With the special ability to communicate with Mrs. Hook, both fish will become instrumental in solving a series of mysterious robberies around the school.
Glen Oaks, NY, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Donovan, an educator who taught language arts and social studies, and Karen Rinaldi-Levine, who has taught math, science, computers, and many other subjects, have completed their new book, “The Scholarly Hijinx of Tiger & Lily: Second Chances”: a captivating tale of two special classroom goldfish who will help to solve a string of break-ins in school.
“Our story revolves around Mrs. Hook’s typical fourth-grade class and their class pets, Tiger and Lily, who are not ordinary goldfish,” write Donovan and Rinaldi-Levine. “In fact, their personalities are almost too big for their fishbowl! Amid goldfish daydreams, Halloween festivities, and everyday learning, the class prepares to welcome a new student into their close-knit group. Mrs. Hook; her assistant, Mr. Lyne; and Principal Sinka are concerned that the class will not accept the new student and his quirkiness.
“In addition to this, the school faces a mystery and is rocked by a recent string of break-ins and robberies. Throughout these escapades, the sensible Lily is the only one that keeps the easily unhinged Tiger settled. Mrs. Hook is the sole person aware of Tiger and Lily’s special gift, their ability to communicate with her. The unique pets are key to solving the riddle that has befallen the school community.
“Will the class be welcoming of the new student? How will Tiger and Lily be instrumental in solving the mystery of the robberies? What crazy antics will the students bring to this new adventure?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Michael Donovan and Karen Rinaldi-Levine’s engaging tale is sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this thrilling tale of mystery and adventure. Expertly paced and spellbinding, “The Scholarly Hijinx of Tiger & Lily: Second Chances” is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Scholarly Hijinx of Tiger & Lily: Second Chances" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Our story revolves around Mrs. Hook’s typical fourth-grade class and their class pets, Tiger and Lily, who are not ordinary goldfish,” write Donovan and Rinaldi-Levine. “In fact, their personalities are almost too big for their fishbowl! Amid goldfish daydreams, Halloween festivities, and everyday learning, the class prepares to welcome a new student into their close-knit group. Mrs. Hook; her assistant, Mr. Lyne; and Principal Sinka are concerned that the class will not accept the new student and his quirkiness.
“In addition to this, the school faces a mystery and is rocked by a recent string of break-ins and robberies. Throughout these escapades, the sensible Lily is the only one that keeps the easily unhinged Tiger settled. Mrs. Hook is the sole person aware of Tiger and Lily’s special gift, their ability to communicate with her. The unique pets are key to solving the riddle that has befallen the school community.
“Will the class be welcoming of the new student? How will Tiger and Lily be instrumental in solving the mystery of the robberies? What crazy antics will the students bring to this new adventure?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Michael Donovan and Karen Rinaldi-Levine’s engaging tale is sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this thrilling tale of mystery and adventure. Expertly paced and spellbinding, “The Scholarly Hijinx of Tiger & Lily: Second Chances” is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Scholarly Hijinx of Tiger & Lily: Second Chances" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories