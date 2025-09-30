Authors Michael Donovan and Karen Rinaldi-Levine’s New Book, "The Scholarly Hijinx of Tiger & Lily: Second Chances," Follows Two Special Classroom Pet Goldfish

Recent release “The Scholarly Hijinx of Tiger & Lily: Second Chances” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Michael Donovan and Karen Rinaldi-Levine follows Tiger and Lily, the two beloved goldfish pets of Mrs. Hook’s fourth-grade class. With the special ability to communicate with Mrs. Hook, both fish will become instrumental in solving a series of mysterious robberies around the school.