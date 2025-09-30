Brotha Smitty’s Newly Released “Imprisoned: By My Own Damn Mind!” is an Engaging Narrative That Explores Internal Conflict
“Imprisoned: By My Own Damn Mind!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brotha Smitty is a thoughtful exploration of the inner workings of our spiritual selves and the damages that can occur when those inner monologues turn negative.
New York, NY, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Imprisoned: By My Own Damn Mind!”: a potent reminder of the need for spiritual health. “Imprisoned: By My Own Damn Mind!” is the creation of published author, Brotha Smitty, a dedicated husband and father.
Brotha Smitty shares, “Imprisoned: By My Own Damn Mind is a journey through the life thoughts of a child arriving to adulthood, who is unable to maintain any kind of relationship with any human being because of the negative thoughts in his head.
How did those thoughts get in his head? Who put those thoughts inside his head and made him believe that the thoughts were absolutely true?
Labels were inaccurately placed on this young child without any explanation. Educators accepted this term without any understanding of the impact to the child. The child was separated from a normal setting and put into an abnormal setting and asked to behave normal. Other children in the same age-group of our child noticed him and his new environment. Then the flood of horrible name-calling came in and drowned our child in misery. Of course, our child internalized all this pain. That gave voice to the prison guard in his head. He got locked up in his head by the thoughts he think about himself daily.
Is there any freedom from this mind prison? It’s a sad tragedy when your closest friend is suicide. You think he (suicide) has the only way of escape from all of the horrible pain you feel inside you.
Welcome to my tormented loneliness—imprisoned by my own damn mind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brotha Smitty’s new book will resonate with many who have faced those dark thoughts that seek to pull us from God’s light.
Consumers can purchase “Imprisoned: By My Own Damn Mind!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Imprisoned: By My Own Damn Mind!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
