James Doyle Brandt’s Newly Released "One Man’s Life Touched by Jesus" is a Compelling Memoir of Personal Transformation, Faith, and Lifelong Spiritual Growth

“One Man’s Life Touched by Jesus: The Spiritual Growth of One Ordinary Man” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Doyle Brandt is a heartfelt narrative reflecting on the author’s journey through life’s challenges, achievements, and rediscovery of unwavering faith.