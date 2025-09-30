James Doyle Brandt’s Newly Released "One Man’s Life Touched by Jesus" is a Compelling Memoir of Personal Transformation, Faith, and Lifelong Spiritual Growth
“One Man’s Life Touched by Jesus: The Spiritual Growth of One Ordinary Man” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Doyle Brandt is a heartfelt narrative reflecting on the author’s journey through life’s challenges, achievements, and rediscovery of unwavering faith.
Torrance, CA, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “One Man’s Life Touched by Jesus: The Spiritual Growth of One Ordinary Man”: an inspiring testimony of one man’s return to Christ and the enduring impact of faith across a lifetime. “One Man’s Life Touched by Jesus: The Spiritual Growth of One Ordinary Man” is the creation of published author, James Doyle Brandt, an all-conference college football player who served as a Marine Corps pilot during the Vietnam War. He also started a software company and served as an executive for a subsidiary of the fifth-largest bank in the United States. James won the Democratic Party nomination for Congress twice. He is married with three adult children.
Brandt shares, “In the beginning, I was part of a strong Christian family with great role models. My mother’s family was Presbyterian, and my father’s family was First Baptist. Although I attended church regularly as I grew up, I did not attend as regularly during my middle years. I always believed in God, but sometimes my priorities were not Christian-oriented. I always had faith, but there were times when I allowed other priorities to prevail. Much later in my life, I realized how critical my faith in God was.
I talk about the benefits of believing in God while describing actual experiences. I present my life from my early years, birth in 1950, through my high school and college years, my experiences in the Marine Corps, my professional life including owning businesses, critical benefits of my life during my current marriage, special experiences with my wife’s family, and my final stage where I commit my time to helping others find what I have. Pray and trust in God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Doyle Brandt’s new book offers readers a genuine and relatable exploration of faith’s role through life’s highs and lows. It serves as a powerful reminder that spiritual growth is an ongoing journey and that it’s never too late to draw closer to God.
Consumers can purchase “One Man’s Life Touched by Jesus: The Spiritual Growth of One Ordinary Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “One Man’s Life Touched by Jesus: The Spiritual Growth of One Ordinary Man,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
