Coach Greg Branch’s Newly Released "It’s Time to Let Go" is a Powerful Call to Break Free from Emotional Baggage and Step Into Your God-Given Potential
“It’s Time to Let Go: Stop Letting Your Past Define Your Future” from Christian Faith Publishing author Coach Greg Branch is an inspiring and honest guide to overcoming personal struggles, learning to forgive, and rediscovering hope and purpose through faith and resilience.
Whitehouse, TX, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Time to Let Go: Stop Letting Your Past Define Your Future”: a life-affirming and motivational message for anyone feeling weighed down by past mistakes and emotional wounds. “It’s Time to Let Go: Stop Letting Your Past Define Your Future” is the creation of published author, Coach Greg Branch, a longtime Texas educator and coach with nearly twenty years of experience. A former junior college baseball player, he holds both a bachelor's in communication and a master's in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University. In addition to teaching and coaching, he served as a school principal for seven years and is the author of Unfiltered Mornings, a Daily Dose of Inspiration.
Outside of education, Coach Branch enjoys cooking, sports, public speaking, and attending concerts. He lives in East Texas with his wife, Renee, a local physician, and they have four sons: Justice, Garret, Braden, and Easton.
Coach Branch shares, “Have you ever felt stuck in a cycle of failure, playing your past mistakes and shameful memories over and over in your mind? You know you can’t go on like this, but you don’t know what to do next. Maybe your situation around you is bad, maybe your friend circle is toxic, or maybe it’s the reflection you are seeing in the mirror. You feel like God is disappointed in you, and you are staring at a wall that you cannot get over.
Greg “Coach” Branch has wrestled through this journey and shares many of his peaks and valleys in this book. But over time, he discovered how to let go of bound-up bitterness and overcome the resistance to forgiving not only others but also himself.
This book focuses on many of the things that cripple today’s society, such as fear, relationships, identity, depression, and faith. Although it’s not a coaching book, Coach Branch shares many coaching stories, tales of culture and climate, how to motivate people, and how to overcome the evil that surrounds you and your life.
Discover what's stealing trust and bringing helplessness to your life, so you can believe there is still good ahead. Then get ready to make some serious changes and start living the kind of life that you were called to live.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Coach Greg Branch’s new book delivers heartfelt insight, practical encouragement, and a spiritually grounded roadmap for readers ready to release the past and move toward a more hopeful, purpose-filled future.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Time to Let Go: Stop Letting Your Past Define Your Future” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Time to Let Go: Stop Letting Your Past Define Your Future,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
