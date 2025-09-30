Donna Ellis’s Newly Released "Healing from the Loss of a Child" is a Compassionate and Faith-Driven Guide to Finding Peace Through God After Unimaginable Grief
“Healing from the Loss of a Child” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Ellis is a heartfelt testimony and spiritual reflection designed to help grieving parents find comfort, purpose, and healing through biblical truth and the love of God.
Harker Heights, TX, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Healing from the Loss of a Child”, a compassionate and faith-driven guide to finding peace through God after unimaginable grief, is the creation of published author, Donna Ellis.
Ellis shares, “The title of this book is designed to help many fathers and mothers around the world understand the biblical teachings and meaning of death. We seem to understand the death of family members more easily than the death of our children. When God speaks to us about death, it is the same for everyone. That’s why it is so important to teach our children about God and salvation. Hell is real! Life after death is based on choices. My daughter wasn’t perfect, but she lived her life giving God praise and trusting Him with her life, whether it was good or bad. She called on Him for forgiveness and wisdom on how to live a better life with Him, leaning not on her own understanding.
My love for God, more than anything or anyone, is the key to my life moving forward. The Word of God will transform sadness into happiness. I want the world to know that being in the presence of God is the only way to heal from the loss of a child. Yes, I miss her. I love her and always will. But to be absent from the body is to be present with God when you’re saved.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Ellis’s new book offers spiritual guidance, emotional support, and a deeply personal account of faith after loss, encouraging readers to seek healing through God’s promises.
Consumers can purchase “Healing from the Loss of a Child” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Healing from the Loss of a Child”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
