Author Dave A. English’s Newly Released "Booger" Follows a Young Native American Girl Who is Raised by an Old Mentor That Aims to Push Her Towards the Christian Faith
“Booger” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dave A. English is a futuristic story about a young Native American girl of Chickasaw descent who is rescued and mentored by a knowledgeable old man. As she grows, her mentor aims to push her towards the Christian faith with the goal of finding healing from her ancestral trauma.
Edmond, OK, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Booger”: a stunning tale of a young Native American girl who, born with post-traumatic stress from the trauma of her ancestors, is rescued and raised by a wise old man who hopes to help her accept Christianity. “Booger” is the creation of published author Dave A. English, who currently serves as a machine mechanic in Oklahoma City and resides with his wife, Hope, in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Author Dave A. English holds a BA in Bible from the Criswell Center for Biblical Studies in Dallas, Texas. Since then, he has maintained and significantly increased the proficiency of the original languages of the Bible, culminating in the translation, and memorization of vast amounts of scriptural texts. He has also immersed himself for many decades in other disciplines extending into areas of modern philosophy and theology, and has expanded much into research of the realm of his personal interest: Native American Studies. Yet his primary work is expository and scripture expositional as will be seen in the discussion narratives throughout this book.
“This is the futuristic story of a young Native girl of Chickasaw extraction who, due to a severe case of post-traumatic stress in a progenitor, was born into a half-feral existence, regional hate, and unspeakable disparagement until she was at length rescued by an excentric and knowledgeable old man, who appears also to have had an unusual eye for the times,” writes English. “This oldster was a strange blending of old and new. He held tenaciously to ideals of faith, justice, honor, and right. During this time and throughout the years to follow, the Native child grows into an inhumanly strong young woman whom the old man leads, methodically mentors, and in time directs toward the ultimate goal of ‘the blessed hope’ of the Christian faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave A. English’s new book is a powerful tale of strength and resilience, as well as the lasting impact that generational trauma can have on one’s soul. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Booger” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
View a synopsis of “Booger” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Booger” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Booger”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
