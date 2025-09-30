Author Dave A. English’s Newly Released "Booger" Follows a Young Native American Girl Who is Raised by an Old Mentor That Aims to Push Her Towards the Christian Faith

“Booger” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dave A. English is a futuristic story about a young Native American girl of Chickasaw descent who is rescued and mentored by a knowledgeable old man. As she grows, her mentor aims to push her towards the Christian faith with the goal of finding healing from her ancestral trauma.