Jason Zaharis’s Newly Released "Reformation 319: The Life of a Correctional Officer" is a Powerful Memoir and Call to Cultural Change Within America’s Prisons
“Reformation 319: The Life of a Correctional Officer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Zaharis is a compelling blend of personal testimony, professional insight, and spiritual encouragement that sheds light on the realities of correctional work while offering hope for transformation.
Chelsea, AL, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Reformation 319: The Life of a Correctional Officer”: a candid and faith-driven exploration of one man’s journey through nearly three decades of correctional law enforcement. “Reformation 319: The Life of a Correctional Officer” is the creation of published author, Jason Zaharis, a twenty-seven-year veteran of correctional law enforcement who serves as founder of Reformation 319 and federal chaplain resource manager with Prison Fellowship Angel Tree. Based near Birmingham, Alabama, he works to transform prison culture and support both staff and the incarcerated. He holds a certification in pastoral leadership from Highlands College and is pursuing a degree in Christian counseling from Liberty University. With experience across various correctional settings, Jason now uses his lifelong gift for communication to help others navigate life’s challenges through a biblical perspective.
Zaharis shares, “Toward the end of my twenty-five-year career as a lieutenant with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and twenty-seven years total in correctional law enforcement, I was being led by God in a direction that I never expected. A funny statement coming from someone who grew up not believing in God! After everything I had seen, experienced, dealt with, and gone through in my career and in life, I knew that I was supposed to be doing something bigger.
It was November 10, 2022, when I had a conversation with my wife, Amanda Brooks Zaharis, about starting Reformation 319—an organization to change the understanding of how staff view those incarcerated, conversely, to change the understanding of how staff are viewed by the incarcerated, and to incorporate both these views into one so that a cultural change takes place; Furthermore, to provide reformation in how to take care of your personal health, mental wellbeing, and family; Educating staff to not separate their biblical worldview from work.
Before we can discuss Reformation 319, you need to understand the life of a correctional officer. This is where we start in this book, giving you the firsthand insight into my life, growing up not believing in God to later in life, realizing most of my problems could have been resolved if I had accepted him sooner.
We discuss how working in our nation’s prisons changes a person for the better in some ways but hardens you in more ways than good. If you work in one of our nation’s prisons, this book may sound normal and will not impress you. I do not want to impress but rather introduce you to an avenue that can assist you out of your own darkness. If you are related to someone working in our prisons, this may give you a glimpse into this world they do not feel comfortable talking to you about. If you have no connection or insight into correctional law enforcement, I ask you to read this book with open eyes. Put aside any biases or preconceived notions about this line of work and learn.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Zaharis’s new book offers readers a unique perspective on the challenges of correctional work, the need for reform, and the transformative power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Reformation 319: The Life of a Correctional Officer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reformation 319: The Life of a Correctional Officer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Zaharis shares, “Toward the end of my twenty-five-year career as a lieutenant with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and twenty-seven years total in correctional law enforcement, I was being led by God in a direction that I never expected. A funny statement coming from someone who grew up not believing in God! After everything I had seen, experienced, dealt with, and gone through in my career and in life, I knew that I was supposed to be doing something bigger.
It was November 10, 2022, when I had a conversation with my wife, Amanda Brooks Zaharis, about starting Reformation 319—an organization to change the understanding of how staff view those incarcerated, conversely, to change the understanding of how staff are viewed by the incarcerated, and to incorporate both these views into one so that a cultural change takes place; Furthermore, to provide reformation in how to take care of your personal health, mental wellbeing, and family; Educating staff to not separate their biblical worldview from work.
Before we can discuss Reformation 319, you need to understand the life of a correctional officer. This is where we start in this book, giving you the firsthand insight into my life, growing up not believing in God to later in life, realizing most of my problems could have been resolved if I had accepted him sooner.
We discuss how working in our nation’s prisons changes a person for the better in some ways but hardens you in more ways than good. If you work in one of our nation’s prisons, this book may sound normal and will not impress you. I do not want to impress but rather introduce you to an avenue that can assist you out of your own darkness. If you are related to someone working in our prisons, this may give you a glimpse into this world they do not feel comfortable talking to you about. If you have no connection or insight into correctional law enforcement, I ask you to read this book with open eyes. Put aside any biases or preconceived notions about this line of work and learn.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Zaharis’s new book offers readers a unique perspective on the challenges of correctional work, the need for reform, and the transformative power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Reformation 319: The Life of a Correctional Officer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reformation 319: The Life of a Correctional Officer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories