Mary Etherton’s newly released “Thank You, God” is a charming children’s book that celebrates kindness, learning, and faith.
“Thank You, God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Etherton offers young readers an uplifting message about God’s love and the important role family and teachers play in guiding children toward goodness and joy.
Chester Springs, PA, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Thank You, God”: a warm and inspiring children’s story highlighting the values of compassion, respect, and gratitude. “Thank You, God” is the creation of published author, Mary Etherton, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who has owned and operated three Christian-based child daycare centers.
Etherton shares, “God loves us all. He teaches us through his Son to emulate Him by being good to everyone we meet.
Our families love, care for, and instruct children in the way they should behave.
Our teachers help them learn to read and write. Kids are taught to share, develop skills and love, and appreciate their friends and classmates.
Thus, inspired by God, our families and teachers bring out the very best in our children.
This little book will aid you in developing your kids into responsible, moral, and joyful adults.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Etherton’s new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Laura Best, a graduate of Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, where she majored in art. During her senior year, Laura developed the illustrations for All God’s Children. Currently she is enjoying caring for her husband and children while continuing her activities in the art world.
Consumers can purchase “Thank You, God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thank You, God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
