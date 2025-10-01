Dain Ray Devon’s Newly Released "What’s Going on in Room 223?" is a Heartwarming Story Celebrating the Special Bonds Between Teachers and Students
“What’s Going on in Room 223?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dain Ray Devon is a touching and relatable tale that captures the emotional last day of school as a beloved teacher leaves a lasting impression on his students through heartfelt words and kindness.
New York, NY, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “What’s Going on in Room 223?”, an inspiring story penned by children’s author Dain Ray Devon, reminds readers, young and old, of the lasting influence teachers have when they speak life to their students. Dain Ray Devon, a proud uncle, a child of God, and author from Shelbyville, Indiana, writes to show how parents, teachers, and guardians can shape a child’s life through the power of words. His work, including What Does Christmas Really Mean to You and the Vermillion Ship Reading Academy children’s series, aims to encourage and model uplifting conversations between adults and children. Rooted in faith and supported by his parents, family, church, and community, Dain serves Trinity United Methodist Church in Shelbyville, Indiana through ministries like the food pantry, the Shelby County Fair, Vacation Bible School, and the Blue River Community Choir.
Dain Ray Devon shares, “It’s the last day of school at Vermillion Ship Academy. Miss Verma and her students are finishing up with a poem about their beloved teacher, Mr. Rice. As he enters the classroom, Miss Verma asks Mr. Rice if he has anything to share with her kiddos. Mr. Rice tells her that he has letters for the students in his bag. Miss Verma lets him in her class. Mr. Rice informs the class about the letters and then reads a small poem that he has written himself. After finishing the poem, the students are so emotional that Miss Verma has all the students give Mr. Rice a big group hug. She then has the students return to their seats, but poor Billy Abrazo will not let him go! She has Mr. Rice take Billy out of the class. Mr. Rice and Billy have a special chat in the hallway.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dain Ray Devon’s new book is the engaging first installment to the “Vermillion Ship Academy Series”, offering readers a touching reminder that the right words at the right time can shape a child’s heart for years to come.
Consumers can purchase “What’s Going on in Room 223?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What’s Going on in Room 223?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919 or visit dainraydevonbooks.com.
