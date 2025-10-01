Sherman Hamerla’s Newly Released "Comfort and Encouragement" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Faith and God’s Sustaining Presence Through Life’s Trials
“Comfort and Encouragement” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherman Hamerla is a deeply personal reflection that shares how God’s Word and presence bring peace, reassurance, and hope even in moments of fear and uncertainty.
Joliet, IL, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Comfort and Encouragement”: an inspiring work that offers reassurance and strength for those facing life’s challenges. “Comfort and Encouragement” is the creation of published author, Sherman Hamerla, a husband, father, grandfather, and a great-grandfather in his golden years now. God blessed him with a successful construction business, which he passed down to his son.
Hamerla shares, “I had a frightening experience while in the ICU recovering from open-heart surgery that I’ve spoken of in the book. This caused me to draw closer to God as he revealed things to me concerning the thoughts I was having. And through my studying the Word, I learned that many men of God had felt the same fear.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherman Hamerla’s new book is a thoughtful and encouraging resource for readers seeking spiritual strength, offering real-life testimony paired with biblical truth to remind believers that God’s comfort is always near.
Consumers can purchase “Comfort and Encouragement” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Comfort and Encouragement”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
