Fred G Mackaman’s Newly Released "An Anthology of Christ’s Teachings" is a Profound Collection of Spiritual Insights and Personal Revelations
“An Anthology of Christ’s Teachings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Fred G Mackaman is an inspiring compilation of divine messages, personal testimony, and biblical reflections designed to guide believers in their spiritual journey.
Bothell, WA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “An Anthology of Christ’s Teachings”: a thought-provoking exploration of faith, obedience, and divine guidance. “An Anthology of Christ’s Teachings” is the creation of published author, Fred G Mackaman, who grew up during WWII and served in the Army during the Korean War. His career was as a middle manager in a major electronics company for 34 years.
Mackaman shares, “My entire life has been blessed with so many miracles. I did not realize this until God told me to write my life story to demonstrate some of His Teachings.
I am certain many others would have a similar experience if they did the same thing.
God is always with us, His Creation, guiding us, and leading us to obedience which is love for Him, and love for all our brothers and sisters.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fred G Mackaman’s new book is a spiritually enriching book that delves into the continuity of Jesus’ teachings, the importance of surrendering to God’s will, and the transformative power of faith. Through personal testimony, scriptural analysis, and divine insights, Mackaman encourages readers to deepen their relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase "An Anthology of Christ's Teachings" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "An Anthology of Christ's Teachings", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories