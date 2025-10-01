Paul Winger’s New Book, “Paradigm Revolution? Sign Me Up!” is a Compelling Read That Calls Out the Issues Facing Modern Society and a Possible Path Forward to Fix Them
Tucson, AZ, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Paul Winger, a veteran of the Marines who worked for the US Postal Service until his retirement, has completed his most recent book, “Paradigm Revolution? Sign Me Up!”: a powerful discussion that explores the missing “big five” ideals of honesty, truth, compassion, love, and responsibility and how these should be the guiding words for Americans to heal from the problems plaguing the nation.
Author Paul Winger was born in a small mining town in southern Arizona, and worked in an underground mine at San Manuel. He was hired to the US Postal Service and became a steward, vice president, then full-time union president of branch 704 based in Tucson and merged with many other branches. The union was the National Association of Letter Carriers when he became the state president. Paul also spent years as a lobbyist in Washington, DC, and later went back to being a local branch president, then went back to carrying mail. He attended the University of Phoenix, achieving a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
“Book 1, Paradigm, concentrates upon the big five of Honesty, Truth, Compassion, Love, and Responsibility,” writes Winger. “Every word you’ve ever said, everything you’ve done, your entire life, falls into the big five. We know the big five has a sixth, penalty. Yes, we are more about reward. Penalty is applied when any of the big five are violated. Why aren’t the big five included in our Constitution? You have to work for Freedom, because it never comes easy, and always at a high price. Book 2, Non-violent, is in regards to United, Freedom, Liberty, Democracy, and Equal. ‘We the People’ dislike our government. Only ‘We the People’ can fix it. VOTE THEM OUT!”
“Each parent, when their child grows, and leaves home, will ask themselves, sometime, if their child has a firm grasp of the big five. You want to know if you did your job well as a parent. Why would we launch an infant country without including the big five? We have Amended our Constitution 27 times without including the big five. We can fix this! Yes, it will take huge efforts, and you must be diligent in your efforts. I want to strengthen our Constitution, and need your help. You put-forth no effort, then all will only get worse.”
Published by Fulton Books, Paul Winger’s book is a clarion call to action that will inspire readers to stand up for themselves and fight for their country. Through sharing his writings, Winger hopes to not only shed light on these issues but reveal how these can be fixed through returning to the ideals the nation has abandoned.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Paradigm Revolution? Sign Me Up!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
