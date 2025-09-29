Alysia Jackson’s New Book, "If You Let Him," is a Poignant Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey to Come to Know God’s Love After a Lifetime of Trials and Struggle
McLeansville, NC, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alysia Jackson, a loving wife and mother who holds a bachelor’s degree, has completed her most recent book, “If You Let Him”: a compelling and stirring account that reflects on her experiences in finding God and learning about him after finding the love of a wonderful man who brought her back to the Lord.
“If you are anything like me, the thought of Christianity and everything that is claimed to come with it sounded very far-fetched, and not at all accomplishable,” writes Jackson. “Some folks that claim to be Christian can even drive you away from wanting to try in the first place. You may think it requires you to be perfect, live a sinless life, and never even have any bad or negative thoughts. If and only if you can accomplish all of this, you may be blessed to live in the grace of God, hearing His voice from the sky so obviously. You may even think that a difficult life or horrible experiences or life choices make you exempt from God’s love altogether, or certain that He has forgotten you. Nothing could be further from the truth. Take it from someone who seemed to be a magnet for horrible experiences and heartache. To the point that I began to think that life was just a cruel joke.
“After being pushed to a point where I had lost all hope and felt like nothing really mattered, I stumbled into love, the love of a wonderful man who taught me about the love of God. Once I began a quest for God’s love and peace on my own through time alone with Him on a regular basis, I began to encounter experiences that were inevitably led by Him. The more I felt His presence and peace, the deeper I wanted to know Him and continue to receive His guidance in my life. Watch as I record my real notes on beginning this journey where I knew very little of God, to experiencing fulfillment and peace from His love that I never knew was an option. I sincerely pray for anyone that reads this that it can help to ignite the same for you and help you to understand that only God’s love can completely fulfill the void in your life. It’s beyond worth it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alysia Jackson’s book is a moving testament to the incredible power that God’s love can have in one’s life, whether they have been lifelong believers or are new members to his flock. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Jackson shares her story with the hope of encouraging readers to open themselves up to the Lord in all aspects of their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “If You Let Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
