Robert Brunet’s New Book, "Tales of the Past, Present and the Future," is a Riveting Series of Imaginative Stories That Offer to Transport Readers Through Different Eras
New Paltz, NY, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Brunet, who is now retired and periodically conducts film appreciation classes for senior groups in Pennsylvania and New York State, has completed his most recent book “Tales of the Past, Present and the Future”: a captivating anthology of stories written by the author over nearly six decades that utilizing a variety of settings and eras to reflect upon the world today.
“The tales in this book were written between 1965 and 2023,” writes Brunet. “They originated from a mind eager to create his own world. The first three tales offer you a look into the past. There's the adventures of a boy in love with the girl of his dreams. Set in the Old West, I used the titles of forty-nine western films to weave my story. See if you can identify them. The second tale is about the tragedy of a general, also in the bygone west, who is motivated by nonsense, currently demonstrated by one of our politicians. The last is about a sheriff trying to retire with an unblemished record of integrity in law enforcement. It is a hybrid western novella.
“Part two presents three tales of the Present. Committed by his daughter, a senior finds conspiracy in a retirement community. A mysterious child defies her creator's wishes. And, finally, a disillusioned newspaper reporter finds decency in the Florida Everglades.
“As for tales of the Future, [I write] about puppets who, through an Act of Congress, have been made legal citizens of the United States. Taiwan is invaded by mainland China. A violent storm upends the racial strife. And, in conclusion, a young man who can't die until he loses his head.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Brunet’s book will leave readers spellbound with each entry as they discover a host of thrilling new characters and tales that will resonate with them, long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tales of the Past, Present and the Future” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The tales in this book were written between 1965 and 2023,” writes Brunet. “They originated from a mind eager to create his own world. The first three tales offer you a look into the past. There's the adventures of a boy in love with the girl of his dreams. Set in the Old West, I used the titles of forty-nine western films to weave my story. See if you can identify them. The second tale is about the tragedy of a general, also in the bygone west, who is motivated by nonsense, currently demonstrated by one of our politicians. The last is about a sheriff trying to retire with an unblemished record of integrity in law enforcement. It is a hybrid western novella.
“Part two presents three tales of the Present. Committed by his daughter, a senior finds conspiracy in a retirement community. A mysterious child defies her creator's wishes. And, finally, a disillusioned newspaper reporter finds decency in the Florida Everglades.
“As for tales of the Future, [I write] about puppets who, through an Act of Congress, have been made legal citizens of the United States. Taiwan is invaded by mainland China. A violent storm upends the racial strife. And, in conclusion, a young man who can't die until he loses his head.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Brunet’s book will leave readers spellbound with each entry as they discover a host of thrilling new characters and tales that will resonate with them, long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tales of the Past, Present and the Future” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories