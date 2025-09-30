Keith Melo’s New Book, "Reflection," Centers Around a Martial Arts Master Who is Accused of Using the Sacred Technique of Okinawan Martial Arts for Murder
New York, NY, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Keith Melo, a veteran of the US Army who holds several degrees, two of which are artistic degrees, has completed his most recent book, “Reflection”: a gripping novel that follows a martian artist master who is accused of murder, and the investigation that aims to prove his innocence in the wake of these accusations.
“The Ryukyu Islands, a center of diverse cultures, have absorbed martial arts techniques from various nations, giving birth to the distinctive and deadly Okinawan martial arts,” writes Melo.
“This fusion, a product of centuries of trade and cultural exchange, has created a unique style forbidden for use except in self-defense.
“However, the question arises as to whether this tradition still holds relevance in Japan’s current occupation of the island, especially in light of the Meiji Restoration.
“Ironically, Master Kyoshi of the prestigious Kyoshi School of Okinawan Martial Arts stands accused of using this sacred technique for murder.
“Is there a motive behind his actions, or could someone else from his school, who learned the deadly method of ending someone’s life from the same institution, be involved?”
Published by Fulton Books, Keith Melo’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this gripping thrill ride, where shocking twists lurk around every corner. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Reflection” promises to keep the pages turning as it brings the Ryukyu Islands and the Okinawan martial arts to life in this spellbinding tale.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Reflection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
