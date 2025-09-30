Albert Estrada’s New Book, "a Sanctuary Marine," is a Stirring, True Account That Follows the Author’s Journey from Serving in the Marines to Returning to Civilian Life
Land O Lakes, FL, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Albert Estrada, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel with thirty-four years of service, both active and reserve, has completed his most recent book, “A Sanctuary Marine”: a poignant memoir that shares the life story of a US Marine’s career in the military as well as his successful transition to the civilian world.
After his retirement from the Marines, author Albert Estrada returned to his civilian job in education, serving as a school administrator, classroom teacher, navy JROTC instructor, and district school operations official. The author was a Blue and Gold Officer for the United States Naval Academy for over twenty-five years, with many of his applicants successfully completing graduation requirements for the USNA before having successful careers in the Navy and Marine Corps. Lieutenant Colonel Estrada retired as a school administrator from the Colton Joint Unified School in June 2015 and currently lives in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, having completed twenty-three successful years serving various school districts.
In “A Sanctuary Marine,” author Albert Estrada addresses his participation in Vietnam, Operation Just Cause, counter-narcotics missions in Mexico and Peru, as well as the United Nations Peacekeeping mission in Haiti and Operation Iraqi Freedom. His struggle to reach Sanctuary requirements and his participation in six hazardous duty/imminent danger engagements to qualify for a military retirement are explained. He survives these assignments and successfully transitions to the civilian world to take on even more challenges as he serves his community.
“I wanted to share the story of my personal struggle,” writes Estrada. “It was a thirty-four-year administrative and legal battle during my tenure in the service to our country. The goal was to serve my country in an honorable fashion, reach the highest rank possible, with my experience/expertise and successfully retire. I wanted to qualify for a lifelong pension after writing a blank check payable to ‘the United States of America’ up to and including my life. The individual who decides to pursue a career in the military must immediately adopt ‘never give up’ attitude. There are so many roadblocks, speed bumps, and “showstoppers” along the way. It is no easy task. No one will help you along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Albert Estrada’s book is a powerful account that shares the struggles and trials that those who have served their nation often face upon returning to civilian life, offering hope and guidance to those who have followed in the author’s footsteps. Deeply personal and candid, “A Sanctuary Marine” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the brave few who find themselves risking it all for their nation and communities.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “A Sanctuary Marine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories