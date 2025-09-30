Jon Overholt’s New Book, “Serendipity: BETTER TO BE LUCKY THAN GOOD,” is a Fascinating Memoir Recounting the Author’s Unbelievable and Lifelong Good Luck
Gold River, CA, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jon Overholt has completed his most recent book, “Serendipity: BETTER TO BE LUCKY THAN GOOD”: a riveting collection of stories and experiences from the author’s life that recount how his incredible luck has helped him to craft an unforgettable life of good fortune and happiness.
Born in Hastings, Michigan, author Jon Overholt attended Michigan State University where he graduated with a triple major in Chemistry, Italian Studies, and Geography. He then attended medical school, also at Michigan State, graduating at the top of his class, and was one of only five students nationwide selected for the UCLA/ Ventura County Regional Medical Center’s top ranked family practice residency. This was followed by private practice in Ventura, during which time he served as chief of staff at UCLA’s Ventura County Regional Medical Center and subsequently at Community Memorial Hospital. He also was a founding director of the First National Bank of Ventura and was on the board of the Ventura County chapter of the American Heart Association for nearly twenty years, serving twice as president. Opportunity then called him to Sacramento where he was the statewide medical director for the Foundation Health Medical Group, followed by ten years at the University of California Davis Medical Group as an associate medical director and practicing physician.
“SERENDIPITY” presents the author John Overholt’s amazing, and life long, remarkable good fortune. The kind of good fortune or luck that typically is not foreseen nor planned for. From accidentally winning a trip to Disneyland to being invited to medical school and winding up in the winner’s circle at the 2014 Kentucky Derby, Overholt’s story is an incredible tale of continuous good luck that has served him and his loved ones well.
“Over the years, I have become almost used to the idea that something good, out of the clear blue, was going to happen to me,” shares Overholt. “Like meeting Queen Elizabeth, or being invited to go to medical school, or unexpectedly meeting Buzz Aldrin. Just for starters.
“None of these occurrences were even slightly on my radar when they took place. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. And with a fortuitous combination of knowledge and behavior that was right for the circumstance. Reflecting, I see some of the serendipitous memories seem almost fake. How did I happen to be where I was when ‘friendly fate’ reached out and touched me? I always thought it too bad that the good fortune inherent in them—always unintentional—wasn’t available for use volitionally, say, at the poker table. Never seems to work that way, does it?”
The author continues, “No doubt you too have been blessed with events or things that were truly serendipitous—I hope so. If not, hang in there. One’s probably just around the corner. Reading the attached stories will give you a feel for some of the circumstances I was in that allowed a serendipitous event to take place.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jon Overholt’s book is a riveting true story of a life well lived, while also highlighting how the author has managed to remain low key, approachable, and appreciative of the luck that has served him well throughout the years. Engaging and honest, “SERENDIPITY” also provides some hints on what readers can do to have serendipity touch their own lives as well.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Serendipity: BETTER TO BE LUCKY THAN GOOD” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
