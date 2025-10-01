Jill Coffin’s New Book, "Bean and Monkey," is a Heartfelt and Charming Tale That Centers Around a Young Girl Whose Little Sister Was Born with Special Needs
Saint Charles, IL, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jill Coffin, a former elementary educator, mother of three, and advocate for acceptance and inclusion for those with special needs, has completed her most recent book, “Bean and Monkey”: a captivating story that follows Bean, a young girl whose little sister Monkey is born with special needs. Despite her initial worries, Bean discovers what a joy it is to be Monkey’s big sister, and the two develop a special bond together.
“Meet Bean and Monkey, sisters, playmates, and best friends,” writes Coffin. “When Bean’s little sister Monkey is born with special needs, she has no idea what to expect. Come follow their story as Bean puts worry aside and realizes that Monkey is the perfect sister for her. Life with Monkey is fun, exciting, and better than she could have ever imagined. This heartwarming true-life story will encourage, enlighten, and uplift regardless of whether or not your family is impacted by special needs.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jill Coffin’s book was inspired by the author’s middle daughter having been born with Down syndrome, and she noticed a need among families dealing with a disability diagnosis for reassurance that though they may be facing a new or unexpected twist, their lives will continue to be full, exciting, beautiful, and fun. Fashioned after the real-life adventures of Coffin’s two older daughters, “Bean and Monkey” will not only encourage others walking a similar path in life but help communities at large see the beauty and gifts that those with special needs bring to the world.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Bean and Monkey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
