Author R.j. Doe’s New Book, "Taking the Poisoned Pawn," Centers Around One Woman’s Quest for Revenge Against the Communist Crime Organization That Ruined Her Life
An erotic spy thriller following "The CEO," stolen as a child by The Red Hand for experiments. She escaped, building a tech empire and fortune preparing for vengeance. Fate lays her path when they target Dr. William DeVane and his robotics company. Can she save him, or are they both doomed to fall into the communist clutches of The Red Hand?
New York, NY, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R.J. Doe is an anti-woke author on a mission to excite and entertain with her seductive spy thriller series. The first binge-worthy book in the series, “Taking the Poisoned Pawn”, is a riveting tale of revenge, romance, and justice. It follows The CEO and her team, as they prepare to use her tech empire to exact revenge on the sadistic communists who experimented on them as children. The Russian Red Hand of Death has set their sights on Dr. William DeVane, the brilliant bioengineer who owns NexGen Bionix. Elizabeth had planned every detail as she prepared to battle The Red Hand for William. But she didn’t plan to fall in love.
“A good man’s life hangs in the balance,” writes Doe. “What would you do to save the life of a good man?
“Meet Dr. DeVane. When he was twelve, he made a promise to his mom as she lay dying in a hospital. He promised to dedicate his life to saving people like her, so no child would grow up without their mother, the way he did. He doesn’t realize that he’s about to sell his soul to The Red Hand of Death to keep his promise.
“Now meet The CEO, aka Elizabeth. Think of her as karma. She’s a brilliant, beautiful billionaire who runs a tech empire to finance her passion for killing communists. The Red Hand stole her from her parents when she was five years old. She was tortured, abused, and experimented on for a decade. The best day of her life was when she killed The General and burned her prison to the ground.
“Now it’s time for her to finish what she started.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R.J. Doe’s epic novel is a smart, sexy, outrageously funny anti-woke spy thriller that’s sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with every turn of the page. More seductive than “Fifty Shades”, with better tech than “Bond”, “Taking the Poisoned Pawn” a communist killing thrill ride, fueled by sex, drugs, and rock and roll.
Readers looking to experience this thrilling tale can purchase “Taking the Poisoned Pawn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
To listen to the Taking the Poisoned Pawn playlist while you read the book, and to hear music for the next novel, The Bad Bishop, follow R.J. Doe on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7K15HB7C0HX5WoLt3EziXs?si=da6MDFWwTHqBSHz2Uccjmg&pi=2oaUeav-SiKL6
For hilarious dank memes and anti-woke content, follow R.J. Doe on X @RJDoeAuthor
https://x.com/RJDoeAuthor?t=jSwwxQ0oF66TJVmGX3jeyA&s=09
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“A good man’s life hangs in the balance,” writes Doe. “What would you do to save the life of a good man?
“Meet Dr. DeVane. When he was twelve, he made a promise to his mom as she lay dying in a hospital. He promised to dedicate his life to saving people like her, so no child would grow up without their mother, the way he did. He doesn’t realize that he’s about to sell his soul to The Red Hand of Death to keep his promise.
“Now meet The CEO, aka Elizabeth. Think of her as karma. She’s a brilliant, beautiful billionaire who runs a tech empire to finance her passion for killing communists. The Red Hand stole her from her parents when she was five years old. She was tortured, abused, and experimented on for a decade. The best day of her life was when she killed The General and burned her prison to the ground.
“Now it’s time for her to finish what she started.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R.J. Doe’s epic novel is a smart, sexy, outrageously funny anti-woke spy thriller that’s sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with every turn of the page. More seductive than “Fifty Shades”, with better tech than “Bond”, “Taking the Poisoned Pawn” a communist killing thrill ride, fueled by sex, drugs, and rock and roll.
Readers looking to experience this thrilling tale can purchase “Taking the Poisoned Pawn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
To listen to the Taking the Poisoned Pawn playlist while you read the book, and to hear music for the next novel, The Bad Bishop, follow R.J. Doe on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7K15HB7C0HX5WoLt3EziXs?si=da6MDFWwTHqBSHz2Uccjmg&pi=2oaUeav-SiKL6
For hilarious dank memes and anti-woke content, follow R.J. Doe on X @RJDoeAuthor
https://x.com/RJDoeAuthor?t=jSwwxQ0oF66TJVmGX3jeyA&s=09
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories