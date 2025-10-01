Author R.j. Doe’s New Book, "Taking the Poisoned Pawn," Centers Around One Woman’s Quest for Revenge Against the Communist Crime Organization That Ruined Her Life

An erotic spy thriller following "The CEO," stolen as a child by The Red Hand for experiments. She escaped, building a tech empire and fortune preparing for vengeance. Fate lays her path when they target Dr. William DeVane and his robotics company. Can she save him, or are they both doomed to fall into the communist clutches of The Red Hand?