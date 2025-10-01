Author Patrick J. Prickett’s New Book, "High Desert Drifter: Rhyming and Written Ramblings of a Poor Buckaroo," Details the Author’s Experiences as a Roaming Ranch Hand
Recent release "High Desert Drifter: Rhyming and Written Ramblings of a Poor Buckaroo" from Newman Springs Publishing author Patrick J. Prickett is a compelling series of poems and short stories describing the author’s life as he moves from various ranches and farms, chronicling his experiences in each new location.
Elko, NV, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patrick J. Prickett, who has a strong Christian faith and an appreciation of ranch life, nature, and cattle and horses, has completed his new book, "High Desert Drifter: Rhyming and Written Ramblings of a Poor Buckaroo": a heartfelt collection of poems that follows the author who leaves his home to become a working cowboy, drifting from ranch to ranch wherever his work takes him.
“After more than twenty years working on farms, dairies, feedlots, cow/calf operations, and yearling operations coupled with my experience leading landscaping crews, I felt I had a story to tell,” writes Prickett.
“My poems are my legacy. They tell my story, my life story. I am in every line. My experience, my hopes and dreams, and what and how I wish to be remembered once my life becomes history. Will I be remembered as a cowboy, an antagonist, a bad person, good person, holy person, a father, grandfather, husband? I have a colorful legacy, one that must be left to my future generations in defense of my life experiences. I have traveled many ranges and written my stories in poetry.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patrick J. Prickett’s engaging tale will captivate readers, transporting them with each entry to discover the world through the author’s lens. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “High Desert Drifter” is sure to leave readers spellbound, serving as a tribute to the life of the roaming cowboy.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "High Desert Drifter: Rhyming and Written Ramblings of a Poor Buckaroo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
