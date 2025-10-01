Author Patrick J. Prickett’s New Book, "High Desert Drifter: Rhyming and Written Ramblings of a Poor Buckaroo," Details the Author’s Experiences as a Roaming Ranch Hand

Recent release "High Desert Drifter: Rhyming and Written Ramblings of a Poor Buckaroo" from Newman Springs Publishing author Patrick J. Prickett is a compelling series of poems and short stories describing the author’s life as he moves from various ranches and farms, chronicling his experiences in each new location.