Author V. Lee Harrity’s New Book, "Come, See Him!" is an Engaging, Faith-Affirming Work That Discusses the State of the World Today in the Context of the Christian Faith
Recent release “Come, See Him!” from Covenant Books author V. Lee Harrity is a powerful and devotional work that encourages all faithful readers to listen closely to the ever-lasting teachings of God.
Lewisville, TX, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- V. Lee Harrity has completed his new book, “Come, See Him!”: a thought-provoking work that helps readers deepen their faith and strengthen their understanding of the world around them.
Author V. Lee Harrity has a Bachelor of Music degree from Oberlin Conservatory, Oberlin, Ohio; additionally, he has a Master of Music Education degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. While on Sabbatical leave from his Gateway High School position, he completed several courses in Musicology at the University of Pittsburgh. He was ordained as a Minister by the Evangelical Church Alliance, Bradley, Illinois, in 1986. Before that, in 1975, he was selected to direct the Kathryn Kuhlman Concert Choir, following the passing of Dr. Arthur Metcalfe, esteemed Musical Director.
Harrity writes, “There is an uncanny similarity in today’s world of military confrontations—nation battling against nation and World War II. Starting on December 6, 1941, the United States was involved in two wars really: one in Europe and one in the Pacific. We are now in combat in Europe and the Middle East, with potential armaments in the Far East, especially Taiwan and China. This could be the beginning of the end! It could be the prelude to the great ‘catching up’ when God’s people are ‘raptured’ and ascend to heaven to live eternally with the Savior.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, V. Lee Harrity’s moving work warns of the importance of following God’s teachings.
Readers can purchase “Come, See Him!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author V. Lee Harrity has a Bachelor of Music degree from Oberlin Conservatory, Oberlin, Ohio; additionally, he has a Master of Music Education degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. While on Sabbatical leave from his Gateway High School position, he completed several courses in Musicology at the University of Pittsburgh. He was ordained as a Minister by the Evangelical Church Alliance, Bradley, Illinois, in 1986. Before that, in 1975, he was selected to direct the Kathryn Kuhlman Concert Choir, following the passing of Dr. Arthur Metcalfe, esteemed Musical Director.
Harrity writes, “There is an uncanny similarity in today’s world of military confrontations—nation battling against nation and World War II. Starting on December 6, 1941, the United States was involved in two wars really: one in Europe and one in the Pacific. We are now in combat in Europe and the Middle East, with potential armaments in the Far East, especially Taiwan and China. This could be the beginning of the end! It could be the prelude to the great ‘catching up’ when God’s people are ‘raptured’ and ascend to heaven to live eternally with the Savior.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, V. Lee Harrity’s moving work warns of the importance of following God’s teachings.
Readers can purchase “Come, See Him!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories