Alera Bio Announces Appointment of Executive Leadership Team

Alera Bio announced its executive team: Philip Vorhies (CEO), Peter Thomson (CFO), Eric Floyd, PhD (CRO), and Caitlin Murray (GC), supported by expert consultants. Founder Frank Jaeger noted their strength in biotech, finance, regulatory, and legal, positioning Alera to advance AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency, a rare neurological disorder with FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation.