Alera Bio Announces Appointment of Executive Leadership Team
Alera Bio announced its executive team: Philip Vorhies (CEO), Peter Thomson (CFO), Eric Floyd, PhD (CRO), and Caitlin Murray (GC), supported by expert consultants. Founder Frank Jaeger noted their strength in biotech, finance, regulatory, and legal, positioning Alera to advance AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency, a rare neurological disorder with FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation.
Chicago, IL, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alera Bio, a biotechnology company advancing therapies for rare neuroendocrine and neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of its executive leadership team: Philip Vorhies as Chief Executive Officer, Peter Thomson as Chief Financial Officer, Eric Floyd, PhD, RAC, as Chief Regulatory Officer, and Caitlin Murray as General Counsel. The executive team is further supported by a network of experienced consultants contributing across scientific, clinical, and operational functions.
“We are proud to welcome such an accomplished group of leaders to Alera Bio at this formative stage,” said Frank Jaeger, Founder of Alera Bio. “Their combined experience across biotech, finance, regulatory strategy, and legal affairs provides the strength and credibility we need to advance our programs toward patients who urgently need them. With this team, and the additional consultants supporting our efforts, we are positioned to move quickly, operate with rigor, and build enduring value.”
Executive Appointments
Philip Vorhies, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Vorhies brings more than two decades of strategy and operations experience in life sciences and biotech to Alera Bio. He has served as a partner and advisor to emerging biotech companies, guiding business strategy, capital formation, and corporate growth. As CEO, he will lead Alera Bio’s overall vision, operations, and strategic direction.
Peter Thomson, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Thomson is a seasoned finance leader with significant expertise in capital markets, biotech corporate development, and financial strategy. He has held senior roles in both public and private companies, where he built scalable infrastructure and secured financing to support rapid growth. At Alera Bio, he will oversee financial strategy, capital planning, and investor relations.
Eric Floyd, PhD, Chief Regulatory Officer
Dr. Floyd is a globally recognized regulatory affairs executive with more than 25 years of experience across major pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech. He has successfully guided more than 50 products through global approvals, with deep expertise spanning FDA, EMA, and other regulatory bodies. At Alera Bio, he will direct regulatory strategy to advance the company’s rare disease pipeline efficiently through development.
Caitlin Murray, General Counsel
Murray is an experienced biotechnology legal advisor specializing in corporate governance and capital markets. She has counseled companies through financing, partnerships, acquisitions, and clinical development milestones. At Alera Bio, she will lead all legal affairs and support corporate strategy and compliance.
Advancing Rare Disease Innovation
Alera Bio is developing AB-101, its lead program in MCT-8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome), a devastating rare neurological disorder with no approved therapies. AB-101 has received FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation, underscoring both the medical urgency and the company’s opportunity to accelerate its path toward patients.
“From finance to regulatory, legal, and executive leadership, each of these appointments reflects our commitment to building a company that is as strong operationally as it is scientifically,” Jaeger added. “And with the additional expertise of our consulting partners, we are expanding our capacity to execute across all aspects of development.”
About Alera Bio
Alera Bio is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare and neglected neurological diseases. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company was founded in 2025 with a singular goal: to improve the lives of patients suffering from devastating neurological deficits.
Its lead program, AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome), has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation by the FDA, underscoring both the urgency of this patient population and the potential for expedited development.
Guided by a patient-first strategy, Alera Bio combines cutting-edge science with a capital-efficient development model to address critical unmet needs. The company’s approach focuses on restoring biological function, advancing therapies that target both neurological and systemic pathways, and working collaboratively with families, researchers, and regulators to accelerate meaningful solutions.
At Alera Bio, the mission is clear: Biology drives us. Patients define us.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of AB-101, regulatory designations, planned preclinical and clinical activities, and the potential therapeutic impact of the program. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Alera Bio undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
“We are proud to welcome such an accomplished group of leaders to Alera Bio at this formative stage,” said Frank Jaeger, Founder of Alera Bio. “Their combined experience across biotech, finance, regulatory strategy, and legal affairs provides the strength and credibility we need to advance our programs toward patients who urgently need them. With this team, and the additional consultants supporting our efforts, we are positioned to move quickly, operate with rigor, and build enduring value.”
Executive Appointments
Philip Vorhies, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Vorhies brings more than two decades of strategy and operations experience in life sciences and biotech to Alera Bio. He has served as a partner and advisor to emerging biotech companies, guiding business strategy, capital formation, and corporate growth. As CEO, he will lead Alera Bio’s overall vision, operations, and strategic direction.
Peter Thomson, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Thomson is a seasoned finance leader with significant expertise in capital markets, biotech corporate development, and financial strategy. He has held senior roles in both public and private companies, where he built scalable infrastructure and secured financing to support rapid growth. At Alera Bio, he will oversee financial strategy, capital planning, and investor relations.
Eric Floyd, PhD, Chief Regulatory Officer
Dr. Floyd is a globally recognized regulatory affairs executive with more than 25 years of experience across major pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech. He has successfully guided more than 50 products through global approvals, with deep expertise spanning FDA, EMA, and other regulatory bodies. At Alera Bio, he will direct regulatory strategy to advance the company’s rare disease pipeline efficiently through development.
Caitlin Murray, General Counsel
Murray is an experienced biotechnology legal advisor specializing in corporate governance and capital markets. She has counseled companies through financing, partnerships, acquisitions, and clinical development milestones. At Alera Bio, she will lead all legal affairs and support corporate strategy and compliance.
Advancing Rare Disease Innovation
Alera Bio is developing AB-101, its lead program in MCT-8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome), a devastating rare neurological disorder with no approved therapies. AB-101 has received FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation, underscoring both the medical urgency and the company’s opportunity to accelerate its path toward patients.
“From finance to regulatory, legal, and executive leadership, each of these appointments reflects our commitment to building a company that is as strong operationally as it is scientifically,” Jaeger added. “And with the additional expertise of our consulting partners, we are expanding our capacity to execute across all aspects of development.”
About Alera Bio
Alera Bio is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare and neglected neurological diseases. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company was founded in 2025 with a singular goal: to improve the lives of patients suffering from devastating neurological deficits.
Its lead program, AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome), has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation by the FDA, underscoring both the urgency of this patient population and the potential for expedited development.
Guided by a patient-first strategy, Alera Bio combines cutting-edge science with a capital-efficient development model to address critical unmet needs. The company’s approach focuses on restoring biological function, advancing therapies that target both neurological and systemic pathways, and working collaboratively with families, researchers, and regulators to accelerate meaningful solutions.
At Alera Bio, the mission is clear: Biology drives us. Patients define us.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of AB-101, regulatory designations, planned preclinical and clinical activities, and the potential therapeutic impact of the program. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Alera Bio undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Contact
Alera BioContact
Frank Jaeger
844-257-2246
alerabio.com
Frank Jaeger
844-257-2246
alerabio.com
Categories