Author Christa Banks’s New Book, "The Anderson Twins: The Disappearance of Paul Chandler," Follows Crime Solving Twins as They Try to Locate a Man Kidnapped by Criminals

Recent release “The Anderson Twins: The Disappearance of Paul Chandler” from Page Publishing author Christa Banks follows Shelby and Daniel Anderson, twin siblings who have become expert detectives in solving crimes. With the help of fellow twins Brian and Rachael, the four must tackle a brand new case involving a man who has been taken by a criminal organization demanding a ransom.