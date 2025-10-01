Author Christa Banks’s New Book, "The Anderson Twins: The Disappearance of Paul Chandler," Follows Crime Solving Twins as They Try to Locate a Man Kidnapped by Criminals
Recent release “The Anderson Twins: The Disappearance of Paul Chandler” from Page Publishing author Christa Banks follows Shelby and Daniel Anderson, twin siblings who have become expert detectives in solving crimes. With the help of fellow twins Brian and Rachael, the four must tackle a brand new case involving a man who has been taken by a criminal organization demanding a ransom.
Edmond, OK, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christa Banks, who resides in Edmond, Oklahoma, with her husband, Ken, and their two dogs, Bambi and Chloe, has completed her new book, “The Anderson Twins: The Disappearance of Paul Chandler”: a compelling story of crime solving twins who, with the help of brand new friends from youth group, are tasked with locating a man who has been taken by criminals and will be killed in a matter of days.
“About a week and a half after the mystery at the ski lodge, Shelby and Daniel go to youth group and meet Brian and Rachael Goodwin, who are also twins,” writes Banks. “Shelby and Daniel ask their new friends to work on their next case with them. When Chief Morgan asks them to come to the police station to talk to Julia Chandler about her missing husband, Paul, the four friends go to Denver. Paul has been kidnapped by criminals whom his brother, Seth, owes money to. Seth has six days to steal expensive jewelry and other items, or Paul will be killed. But Seth is not doing very well. Can Shelby and Daniel, with the help of their new friends, find Paul before it’s too late?”
Published by Page Publishing, Christa Banks’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Shelby and Daniel’s latest investigation, where one man’s fate rests in their very hands. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Anderson Twins: The Disappearance of Paul Chandler” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Anderson Twins: The Disappearance of Paul Chandler” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
